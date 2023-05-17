DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission considered and approved 50 renewal applications for 2023-2024 malt beverage licenses, pending payment of Business Improvement District (BID) and property taxes.
The 50 retail on-off sale malt beverage licenses approved include:
Deadwood Tobacco Co.; Gold Dust Lodging Group, LLC, Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites; Mustang Sally’s Inc.; Aces Full, Inc. Mr. Wu’s; Black Diamond Capital, LLC, Gold Dust; DBUH LLC, Bullock Hotel; Old Style Saloon #10, Inc., Saloon #10; SGMSD, LLC, Silverado; WWW LLC, Gold Country Inn; TJ Gear, Madame Peacock’s Accessory Lounge; Midwest Motels of Deadwood II, Buffalo Bodega; First Gold, Inc., First Gold Hotel; GR Deadwood LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Door 4 LLC, Fairmont Hotel and Oyster Bay; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; SGMSD, LLC, Historic Franklin Hotel; Blue Sky Gaming, Inc., Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; Deadwood Gaming BHCI, LLC, Comfort Inn Deadwood; B.Y. Development, Inc., Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; Dakota Gunslingers, LLC, Dakota Gunslingers; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand; DHIH LLC, Hickok’s Hotel & Casino; Pandora’s Box, Pam’s Purple Door; Jackson Winery & Vineyards, Belle Joli Winery; Richard & Marguerite Olesen, Wild Bill Old West Trading Post; Winery Hill City, LLC, Naked Winery Deadwood; Big D Oil Co., Big D Oil #11; Optima, LLC, SpringHill Suites by Marriot; Chip Shot Golf, LLC, Chip Shot Golf; Deadwood Land Holdings, LLC, Tatanka: Story of the Bison; Dakota Sky Stone, LLC, Dakota Sky Stone; Boondocks, LLC, Happy Days; The Gallows Tavern, LLC, The Gallows Tavern; Shelby Clarkson, Pump House; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates, LLC, Chubby Chipmunk Hand Dipped Chocolates; Broken Arrow Trading Company, Broken Arrow Trading; Jacobs Gallery, Inc., Jacobs Gallery; Family Dollar Stores of SD, Family Dollar; Gold Run, LLC, Super 8; Celebrity Hotels, Inc., Celebrity Hotel; Midnight Star, LLC, Midnight Star; Salon 14-A, LLC, Salon 14-A; Waufle Travel, LLC, Deadwood Day Spa; Deadwood Miners, LLC, Deadwood Miners Hotel & Restaurant; Deadwood DDG LLC, Black Hills Deadwood; Deadwood Hotels LLC, Four Points by Sheraton; Historic Deadwood Convention Facility; Michelle’s Tacos Deadwood; Clark & Apex, LLC, Deadwood Badlands.
The annual renewal fee for the malt beverage liquor license is $300. To obtain this license, the business owner must have a state sales tax number and not have ever been convicted of a felony. There is no limit on the number of malt beverage liquor licenses in the city of Deadwood.
