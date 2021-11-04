Deadwood approves $20K design for new Whitewood Creek grizzly

DEADWOOD — Deadwood is changing grizzlies in mid-stream.
The Deadwood City Commission Monday approved an addendum with Albertson Engineering agreement dated May 7, 2020 for Whitewood Creek restoration in the amount of $20,000 for design of Project #4, a new grizzly structure, which is a reimbursable expense from FEMA.
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said a grizzly is a steel structure placed strategically in the creek to collect storm debris and prevent it from damaging property.
“When we started to plan for the new grizzly, it was scheduled to be out by the Black Hills Inn & Suites,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “The site is not conducive because the floodplain would spread out too far, so we’d only capture 30% of the debris, so we looked for an alternative location here and found it between Black Hills Energy and the DOT’s right of way. We have both of their verbal permission to put it there and it will all be done with easements, but I need new geo-technical, new topo survey, and basically, starting over. It’s a mitigation project, so it will all be funded though the state. It will replace this grizzly structure that’s here and will be accessible for us to clean it.”
The new grizzly structure will be located near the Highway 385 and Highway 85 intersection between Black Hills Energy outside storage yard and Highway 385.
Nelson said city officials plan to remove the Pine Street grizzly once the new one is constructed.
The estimated date of completion for the new grizzly is some time in 2023.
