Deadwood approves 2022 fee schedule with changes

DEADWOOD — Those doing business with Deadwood will see an amended fee schedule for 2022 as the Deadwood City Commission approved a resolution establishing the 2022 schedule of fees.
Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown reviewed the changes with the commission.
“This is the document every year that we adjust any of the fees, the changes of three of the previous approvals you did, including the tap -- the water, the sewer taps – and the taxi cabs will be on here.”
The first changes in the document occur in the police department.
“A couple small changes with police, primarily with fleet permits,” McKeown said. “Not for the zero to two, but those that have bigger fleets, those have been identified. Pawn broker, we don’t currently have one, but to be comparable to what our neighbors are doing, we changed that rate.”
The following changes were made to the police department fees: accident report, $5; Animal Impound Fees – first impoundment, $35, second impoundment, $75, third and subsequent impoundment, $150; fleet permits for 3-5 vehicles per year, $1,000 and 6-10 vehicles per year, $1,500; pawn broker, $2,500.
Changes also occurred in the Planning and Zoning fees.
“There is an item that building inspector didn’t have anything to be able to go enforce, so working without a license, we added that,” McKeown said. “That’s a new item that’s on there and also had a need to put a house moving fee on there. Again, new and different.”
Fee changes in Planning and Zoning are as follows: violation for contractor operating without a license, $150; investigation fee, four times building permit; house moving permit fee (into or within the city limits of Deadwood) mobile or manufactured home as defined in state law, $50 and all other structures, the fee schedule found in 15.01.060.
The ticket surcharge for reserved seating and general admission applied to sold tickets at the Deadwood Event Complex and Outlaw Square events with tickets changed from $1 per ticket per performance to $2 per ticket per performance.
“That is the fee that goes out to only ticketed events,” McKeown said. “No free events, but just ticketed. It’s a pass-through for the city to be able to maintain for cleaning and garbage pick-up and those sort of items.”
A resolution passed in October is also reflected on the 2022 fee schedule regarding permit parking only.
“If you had a violation and you’re parking without a permit, that violation is $50,” McKeown said. The fee is $50 within seven days, $70 after seven, and $90 after 30 days.
The Rec Center annual pass fee for children 0-12 is $95, an update to the schedule that was overlooked in 2021.
Trolley fees changed, as well.
“This is something that parking and transportation is already working on,” McKeown said. “In the 2022 budget there will be a token that the trolley ride will be $1. If you pay cash, it will be $2. So they’ll be working with different area businesses to be able to sell it. So, they can still ride for $1, but otherwise, it will be $2.”
The Public Works department will implement fee changes, as well.
Repair for damage to city property is now $100 an per employee and tent rental fees are now as follows with measurements in feet: 10x10, $200; 20x 30, $400; 20x 40, $600.
“Those are the tents that the city owns that our staff sets up,” McKeown said. “They get rented quite a bit, but they’re time-consuming, so we want to bump those.”
And finally, utility rates will also see an increase for 2022.
“We wanted to do as nominal change as we possibly could for residents … $1 for their base fees, no changes to their residential usage and then there is a 5% increase for commercial,” McKeown said. “Trash will go to $23. We’re in a three-year contract with them, so that goes up .75.”
McKeown pointed out the last three items on the new fee schedule, which are sanitary, water, and sewer taps. The fees for these items are now included on the fee schedule not in ordinance, so they can be changed as needed by resolution.
“Department heads met twice to go through it,” McKeown said. “We feel like we did the best that we could to make sure that they are being fair, but also making sure that enterprise funds are holding their own.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.