Deadwood approves 2021 fee schedule for city services

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Dec. 21 approved a resolution setting forth the schedule of rates for use by the city of Deadwood for 2021, including additions and changes.
Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown addressed the changes and additions with the commission.
“This is an annual resolution,” McKeown said. “It will replace the previous year. It will be effective Jan. 1.”
The first change occurred under the Finance section, where a special alcohol license fee of $100 a day was added.
“It was $50 a day and now it is $100,” McKeown said.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if $100 a day is enough for a special liquor license.
“I still don’t think it’s fair for our liquor license holders, for us to allow an outside entity to come in and, for $100 a day, have a liquor license,” Todd said. “It just doesn’t seem right to me.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said the applicant goes through the chamber.
“And the first thing the chamber does is go to every liquor license holder and they send out a bid and give them all the opportunity to do it,” Ruth said.
Under the Police Department Fleet Permits were added: $500 for 0-2 vehicles per year, $1,000 for 3-10 vehicles per year, $150 annual fee for each vehicle after 10 and a 6-month permit per vehicle of $250. A pawn broker fee of $500 and horse drawn vehicle fee (limited to two) of $150 were also added, along with a taxi license fee of $150 for 5-20 vehicles total and $50 for each additional taxi.
Police Chief Ken Mertens explained that the use fee goes from $75 to $150 and then every cab after that, up to five is $50.
“They get their first cab free … all the taxi cab companies together can not have more than 20 vehicles,” Mertens said.
Under Planning and Zoning, a $200 fee for subdivision approval first lot was added.
Under Cemeteries Tourist Conveyance License, a renewal deposit of $250 for 2022, due by Feb. 1, 2021 was added, along with a monthly minimum admissions fee of $1,500 to Mt. Moriah Cemetery for the licensees.
Under the Recreation and Aquatic Center, a $5 key card fee was added.
“No changes as far as membership rates,” McKeown said.
Under Parking, a whole new fee structure for parking violations was rolled out.
“Before, when we did this resolution, there were a lot of other parking violations that were not in this document. We wanted it very clear, very precise, very consistent,” McKeown said. “There are some changes as we are moving into our new parking hardware and software this coming new year. Those are modified here, up to seven days, after seven days, and then longer.”
The resolution and parking violation fees will be loaded on to the city’s website Jan. 4 and can viewed at: https://www.cityofdeadwood.com/finance/page/2020-fee-schedule .
Under the Trolley, group rates were added: $100 for 0-25 riders; $200 for 26-50; $300 for 51-75; $400 for 76-100; and $100 for each additional 25.
Utilities will see a 5% increase for 2021.
“Utilities, increasing infrastructure, the fees that we have for a 5% increase, it would be for all water use … straight across the board,” McKeown said.
Garbage/Recycling Service will be charged the monthly fee of $22.25.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.