DEADWOOD — Air conditioning, computers, and key systems were all approved for maintenance and upgrades totaling $130,556 at the Sept. 6 Deadwood City Commission meeting.

Proposals were accepted to provide necessary preventative maintenance on HVAC systems, including filters, for all city buildings for fall 2022 at a cost of $20,498, as well as annual preventative maintenance on HVAC systems, including filters, for all city buildings for 2023 at a cost of $81,995, for a combined total of $102,493.

