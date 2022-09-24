DEADWOOD — Air conditioning, computers, and key systems were all approved for maintenance and upgrades totaling $130,556 at the Sept. 6 Deadwood City Commission meeting.
Proposals were accepted to provide necessary preventative maintenance on HVAC systems, including filters, for all city buildings for fall 2022 at a cost of $20,498, as well as annual preventative maintenance on HVAC systems, including filters, for all city buildings for 2023 at a cost of $81,995, for a combined total of $102,493.
“This is a staff recommendation,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “After looking at the conditions and what our HVAC systems currently are, with the limited staff we have and the expertise that we have, we feel that this is the best option for the city to go for the foreseeable near future.”
This includes maintenance for 18 public buildings in Deadwood, including: Adams House & Gift Shop, Adams Museum, City Hall, Days of ’76 Complex, Days of ’76 Museum, Fire Hall, Historic & Information Center, Homestake Adams Research & Cultural Center (HARCC), Mt. Moriah Visitor Center, Outlaw Square, Parks & Recreation Shop, Public Works Shop, Rec Center, South Gate Park/Pluma, Welcome Center, Trolley Barn, Ferguson Football Fieldhouse.
“That’s with them getting on the roofs and buildings to change filters, service those, cleaning agents, greasing them, keeping them in good condition,” Kuchenbecker said. “Truly preventative maintenance. If we have a major repair, it will be above and beyond this, but if you can keep something in good shape and keep it lubricated, checking on it, changing the filters on a regular basis, then you should be saving money in the long run.”
Commissioner Gary Todd said the fall 2022 phase is probably necessary, due to the fact that it’s been some time since some of the systems have been serviced.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the items were in the professional services line item for public buildings and if the cash is there for the items.
Kuchenbecker said that while the city does have the cash for it, it will be part of a budget supplement, due to the fact that the city was at 90% of this budget one month ago.
Talk then turned to the annual maintenance proposal.
Kuchenbecker said the item is budgeted for 2023.
“The only thing I can add is having the mechanical engineers and the experts working on these is much better than somebody watching a YouTube video or not knowing what they’re doing, can cause more damage,” he said. “Letting the professionals do it makes sense.”
Todd asked if the approval was necessary now and if it might not be a good idea to wait for the Public Buildings Supervisor to come on board first.
“We didn’t hire an HVAC professional,” Kuchenbecker said. It wasn’t part of the job description. So whether this new person starts or not, they’re not going to have the expertise to go in and work on the HVAC systems and I’m not sure we had it before.”
Kuchenbecker went on to say the cost of having the service was comparable to buying the filters and having city staff do it themselves.
“That’s why I have the two prices there,” he said. “And after I got the prices (for maintenance only and with filters), that’s why I said, ‘Let’s go with the filters.’ It’s just as cheap to go with us doing it than us buying the filters and what happens is, we order them and they get backlogged.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified that there will be four quarterly visits during 2023.
Kuchenbecker said yes.
“I would say that this gives our new building superintendent the opportunity to see what it is they’re doing and that he can decide if we need to continue that beyond,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
“I would like to see our public buildings take care of our maintenance on our HVAC,” Todd said. “I think that’s part of their job.”
Martinisko agreed, but that the training to do so needs to be available.
In other business, permission to rekey the Days of ’76 Museum and HARCC with a compatible city-wide key system at a cost of $14,392 was also approved.
“As we were looking and trying to get an understanding of our facilities, one of the things that has come up is that we don’t have a master key system,” Kuchenbecker said. “We have four buildings outside of that. Those four are the Adams House, Adams Museum, the Days of ’76, and the HARCC,” Kuchenbecker said. “So I took the two newer ones, the HARCC and the Days, and asked for quotes on those. Right now, when we send our first responders, our law enforcement out there, they have a master key for every building except for those. At the Days, there’s four keys. At the HARCC, there’s three, and fumbling through them, it’s hard to check out the keys and who has it because they’re not numbered. This puts it into a master key system … this will remove seven keys fumbling around. Our public works people will be able to truly track who has what keys for what offices this way. And when the first responders go out, they’ll have fewer keys jingling.”
Finally, permission was also granted to network the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Deadwood Library into the city’s computer system at a cost not to exceed $4,265 and $9,404, respectively.
“This is something that has been talked about for quite some time,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “And now it’s to the point where it’s just an absolute necessity. So what this means is, the city has a network computer system. The fire department has been kind of on its own island. They have their computers, but they’re not networked to ours. We’re doing it for efficiency for them, making sure that they can get accessibility to documents that come in back and forth between the building inspector, address files and such, and just help the back-up security.”
In regard to the library networking project, McKeown said this will bring IT services and expertise to this department, as well.
“This also includes all city employees will be having city email addresses, which is not the case,” McKeown said. “This one is not as urgent, but just as important as far as getting us all tied together for network sharing.”
