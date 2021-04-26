Deadwood approves $107K in Days of ’76 Museum improvements

DEADWOOD — The construction of new mezzanine and lean-to additions at the Days of ’76 Museum will better help preserve a growing number of artifacts, as well as free up work space, as the Deadwood City Commission approved both in the amount of $106,833 April 19.
Construction of a mezzanine within the space of the city workshop was approved at a cost of $81,833.
“With the number of events and special events continuing to increase, it has placed a burden on several entities that are in need of adequate storage space and safe and secure work spaces,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “City staff would like to alleviate this issue by constructing a mezzanine within the space of the city workshop. The mezzanine will be used jointly by the City Building Department, Deadwood History and Rodeo Committee, and will increase storage capacity by 70%. This area will also be used for the maintenance of historic wagons.”
Deadwood Public Buildings, Maintenance, and Transportation Director Tom Kruzel said the item was originally budgeted in 2020.
“This year, we’re moving forward with the expansions of public buildings. The collections that are coming in from HP and in order to get ’76 stuff into a different area, as far as the rodeo committee’s concerned, this’ll give us a lot more room to allow them to have some room and grow, as well,” said Kruzel. “It basically gives a second level in the shop area that is approximately … 1,400 square feet of additional room.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the mezzanine would be an open area or deck area and what will be going there.
“You will have that. Right now on the lower level, there’s a lot of artifacts from the Clowser addition,” Kruzel said. “It’s in an area where it’s full of dust and isn’t allowing us — we’re not taking care of it properly. It would be room to have so we could grow, because there’s a lot of collections and things that are coming in that, as far as with the city and having more room so we can keep doing more projects as we have to.”
Commissioner Gary Todd cast the sole dissenting vote on the matter.
“This seems like a terrible expensive project for 1,400 square feet of storage,” Todd said. “Especially when “m” (letter on agenda) wants another $25,000 for a 16 by 32 lean-to addition. So well over $100,000 for storage.”
Todd said that for $100,000, the city could probably construct a pretty nice pole barn.
“We don’t have the room to do it. Nowhere would we even come close to that square footage for that money,” Kruzel said. “We’re looking at somewhere about $180 a square foot to actually go out and build something and then to try to find some area in the city that holds one. This still utilizes expense of no more heat or electricity. It’s an additional space, but no additional cost to maintain.”
Kruzel added the idea is to free up the area below the proposed mezzanine for a work area.
Commissioner Michael Johnson clarified that the area would only be used to store items and not to be used for public viewing of items.
Kruzel said that is correct.
Martinisko asked how construction of the mezzanine would solve the problem of the collection below gathering dust.
Kuchenbecker said there is currently a mezzanine in the museum above the laundry room and bathrooms now.
“That is used to store items. This would allow us to increase the storage space down there and create more work space between public works taking on additional projects with their work tables and power tools in the space around there and DHI is building exhibits in there, it’s very extreme.”
Kuchenbecker went on to say construction of the new mezzanine would allow for better use of the space, as items that are rarely used could be stored up and out of the way until it is on display in the future without increasing the footprint of the building.
“So we’re building this mezzanine to allow the shop to be used for its intended purpose,” Martinisko said.
Kruzel said that is correct.
In 2020, the mezzanine was budgeted. This year, the expenditure will be paid out of Historic Preservation capital assets.
Kuchenbecker said there is currently around $260,000 in the general maintenance line item that the mezzanine expenditure would come out of.
The mezzanine will be ‘L’ shaped and supported by steel beams.
In other business, the commission granted permission to expend up to $25,000 for the construction of a lean-to addition on the rear of the Days of ’76 Museum workshop for storage needs, which will also be paid from the HP capital assets line item.
“With the number of events and special events continuing to increase it has placed a burden on several entities that are in need of adequate storage space,” Kuchenbecker said. “City staff would like to alleviate this issue by constructing a 16-foot by 32-foot lean-to addition on the rear of the Days of ‘76 Museum workshop for storage needs. This will also protect items from hail and winter storms.”
Kruzel said the lean-to addition will be similar to the one on the campground side of the museum and that $25,000 is the engineer’s estimate.
“I don’t expect it to be that, because we are going to take a lot of this on in-house, as far as the construction goes,” Kruzel said. “To be honest with you, I think we’re going to be somewhere around $18,000 on it, as far as materials.”
Kruzel said the main reason for putting up the lean-to is to protect the stagecoach owned by the Days of ’76.
“They would like to use where it’s at now by the campground, but that’s not an option once the campground opens. We need to keep that stagecoach safe from hail and rain and elements.” Kruzel said. “We’ll also be utilizing it for some of the Days of ’76 Rodeo Committee’s items that they have for the rodeo.”
The lean-to will be a roof and finished upper level, similar to the existing lean-to on the other side of the building.
“What’s driving this a lot is the stagecoach,” Kuchenbecker said.
Historic Preservation had that stagecoach built in 2004 for $40,000. A few years ago, the Days of ’76 Committee wished to give rides in the stagecoach on Main Street and citing liability concerns, the city deeded over the stagecoach to the rodeo committee.
“The rodeo committee has used it, but again, it’s being used outside, left outside,” Kuchenbecker said.
In 2020, the stagecoach was brought back up to speed at a cost of $12,000, after just four years of being outside in the weather.
“So we need to get it where it’s not under the snow and where it is now works, but come Memorial Day, the campground is open and it’s in the way of the guests there, as well,” Kuchenbecker said. “This provides multi-purpose storage and in the summer, has the stagecoach under cover and then the barrels and some of those things that the rodeo committee uses will get out of the weather, too.”
