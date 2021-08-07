Deadwood applies to BLM for Yellow Creek Shooting Range lease: Land transfer application withdrawn

DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood has shifted its sites on the Yellow Creek Shooting Range from 14-acre land transfer to 20-acre land lease.
Monday, the city commission approved the withdrawal of an application for transfer of the 14-acre parcel of land from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and, in turn, granted permission for Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign a proposed application for the city of Deadwood for lease of 20 acres of the BLM land known as Yellow Creek Shooting Range for a controlled public shooting range.
Over the years, Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker has been shepherding the project and its subsequent requests and applications made to the BLM, as it inches along.
“In 2016, the city agreed to a purchase, or, gift of land from the BLM for the shooting range at Yellow Creek,” Kuchenbecker said. “It’s taken quite a bit of time through the BLM. Since that time, their administration has had a change of heart with, ‘it’s okay to keep the land and lease the land to entities for the purpose of recreation.’”
In talking with Chip Kimball, project lead with the BLM and her staff, Kuchenbecker said it would be expedited and much more advantageous to the city, rather than a transfer of that land from the federal government to the local government, to lease it.
A $100 application fee paid with the previous application will be applied to the new application for land lease.
“They’re actually going to take that $100 and transfer it from our first application to this,” Kuchenbecker said. “We don’t even need to do a check. Part of it is cancelling the patent and going in after the lease. What it does, is they maintain ownership, so there is possible liability with lead abatement that wouldn’t fall on us in the future. It actually stays with BLM. And it also opens up a partnership, much greater than ownership through the city.”
BLM has funds available for enhancements for shooting ranges.
“So, overall, it will work, I think, better for the city in the long run,” Kuchenbecker said, adding the city is involved, not only to promote a safe and secure place for siting in firearms education, hunter education, but a place for law enforcement to do their trainings.
“We’ll work with law enforcement and the local shooting clubs on the management of this and the hours, the security, the access,” Kuchenbecker said. “It will still be open to the public, but it will be managed, where right now it’s not managed to the point it should be.”
Kuchenbecker said management has improved somewhat with the BLM stepping back up to the plate.
“It’s a little better, but it still needs a lot of enhancements,” Kuchenbecker said.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said the term “lease” always connotes money.
“25 years for a hundred bucks,” Kuchenbecker said, adding that the application fee covers the lease amount, so it’s basically a wash.
Martinisko asked who will be responsible for coordinating the operation and hours.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said those details are still in the works and will be studied further, once the lease is approved.
“The devil’s in the details and we haven’t opened that up yet,” Kuchenbecker said. “That will be a partnership with law enforcement, the gun clubs, and the city.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked what the projected improvements are.
“Do we think we can get everything covered between BLM and Game, Fish & Parks?” Todd asked. “I don’t want us to have to spend a ton of money out there.”
Kuchenbecker said the police department would budget for items needed at the range.
“We’ll probably have in-kind. We talked about it with public works,” Kuchenbecker said. “We also can open the door back up with the South Dakota National Guard, we’re hoping. Five years ago, they were ready to do an exercise up there and improve the berms and those types of things. But we haven’t had that conversation because we’ve been waiting.”
Kuchenbecker said there are grants available from the National Rifle Association, Game, Fish & Parks, and other entities.
“We’ll have to spend some money out there. We just don’t know yet until we get into those details,” Kuchenbecker said.
The Yellow Creek Shooting Range was established in 1962, is located a mile and one-half south of the Lead landfill, or approximately five miles from the Deadwood city limits, and is currently set up for 25-, 50-, 100-, and 200-yard targets. It was established on BLM land, but the bureau has decided to divest itself of the land.
The range was originally established under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, which allows the Bureau of Land Management to lease property to non-profit organizations to allow for uses that are a benefit to the public, as a whole.
In 1979, the Black Hills Rod and Gun Club entered into a Recreational and Public Purposes Lease for the 7.5-acre Yellow Creek Shooting Range and in 1995, the lease expired and the range continued to operate without a lease.
In 2008, the secretary and the director of the BLM in an internal memo, decided that certain shooting ranges across the United States were no longer under the Recreational and Public Purposes Act and that any existing ranges either be decommissioned or sold into patent.
Under the amended Recreation and Public Purposes Act, the land could be granted to a municipality for a $100 application fee. BLM officials approached Lawrence County in December 2015 to take over the range in this manner. Due to the high cost of bringing the range into compliance and the liability costs associated with operating the range, commissioners declined the offer.
Deadwood’s potential acquisition of the site is a years’-long process.
In August 2016, the city of Deadwood stepped in and submitted an application for land for recreation and public purposes, 20 acres, with the intent of taking the range over, addressing several issues with the range, and ultimately, bringing it into a safe, surveyed environment.
In September 2020, the city of Deadwood presented a modified acreage request for the land encompassing the range that went from 20 to 14 acres.
While the shooting range on Yellow Creek Road has never been officially decommissioned by the BLM and is still used by shooting enthusiasts as discharging firearms on BLM land is technically not prohibited, the BLM no longer leases land for shooting range purposes. At this juncture, the range is not a legal rifle range and is slated to be officially decommissioned by the BLM.
