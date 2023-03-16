Deadwood will donate $5,000 in funding from a portion of a social programming set-aside from cannabis licensing proceeds to the Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association, which, through its five area churches and police departments in Lead and Deadwood, benefit the needy. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — Following a funding allocation discussion March 6, the Deadwood City Commission moved to donate $5,000 in funding from the social programming portion of cannabis licensing to the Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association, a local organization that helps the financially impacted and the needy to assist with the organization’s ongoing efforts.
“When we set forth the fees for licensure for medical cannabis, we had built into our fees $5,000 for each applicant that would go towards organizations and programs that would help with the impacts of cannabis would have, potentially, in our community,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “So, with that, we did get a request from Black Hills Ministerial Association for a program they administer, requesting funds and we felt it was appropriate that we would take those funds from this funding source, as opposed to having them have to vie for parking funds that we collected in the winter or impact bed and booze, because this is what the Ministerial Association does and we certainly appreciate the efforts.”
The Ministerial Association requested $2,500 from the Deadwood Holiday Parking Fund promotion and their request was instead considered as part of the medical cannabis social programming funding.
“I don’t think that’s adequate, especially considering the fact this was set aside specifically for it and I do know the conversations the department heads attest. They need the money,” Martinisko said. “I am seeing more – it might not be cannabis – but I’m definitely seeing more impact from drugs in our community and surrounding areas have. Personally, I think that $5,000 would be a good start and then that way they would know the funds are dedicated for this and that’s what our desire is to do.”
“I can tell you the program is used substantially,” said Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens. “We’re giving out one or two (vouchers) a week, anywhere from hotel rooms to groceries to gas. And I would advocate $5,000 is not enough.”
Martinisko said her thoughts are to start at $5,000.
“And now they know that this is where they can come and ask because we have this set-aside specific for this purpose, where they have not had that opportunity before,” Martinisko said. “’Let’s see where this goes, how far it stretches, and if they need more, they know they can come back to us.”
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked how much is in the cannabis social programming account.
City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said $35,000.
“It is earmarked, so when that revenue came in, it was earmarked separate,” McKeown said. “It cannot be moved until you all make a motion to do so.”
McKeown said there are currently two medical cannabis license holders in Deadwood: From the Hills and Deadwood Growhouse DBA Trails Head Cannabis Company. There are also five other applicants for medical cannabis licenses that are pending.
“We don’t have any applications that have failed,” McKeown said. “They just haven’t been issued yet, but they paid the initial application fee, which includes a portion for social programming. Those five aren’t waiting on the city, but pending for various reasons on their side.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked for clarification on which communities/organizations the Association benefits.
“It is Lead-Deadwood,” said Commissioner Michael Johnson. “A portion of this is expended by the police department in Lead, also.”
“Gas and food is what our officers go on a case by case situation,” Mertens said. “The hotel prices are fixed. We just go by whatever the hotel is charging. They take the voucher up there, give the voucher to … when they get fuel, they hand the voucher to Pack Horse. Pack Horse gets the money from the Ministerial Association. We ran out of vouchers not that long ago, to be quite honest with you.”
The Lead and Deadwood Police Departments work in tandem with the five churches in Lead and Deadwood that are part of the Ministerial Association.
“A lot of times we get these requests at odd hours at night,” Mertens said. “Someone doesn’t have a place to stay and it’s 11 o’clock at night. It’s easier for them to come to us. There’s just certain requirements before we’ll issue a voucher. I mean, you can’t be intoxicated. Obviously, you’re not going to have any warrants. We check to make sure there are no warrants and they’re not intoxicated before we issue a voucher, because if you have money for alcohol, you have money for gas and you’re obviously spending your money for other things.”
Johnson, a priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood, thanked the commission for their consideration said he has had two requests this week.
“And that’s pretty normal,” he said. “People call in and say they don’t have any place to stay the night.”
Martinisko said it would be nice to know if the city of Lead contributes to the Ministerial Association.
“Each church donates $50 a month into this also,” Johnson said.
“Perhaps by setting up this account and for us helping in the way that we are, it will give other municipalities the example of how they, too, can effectively give back,” Ruth said.
