Deadwood allocates $5K from cannabis licensing to L-D Ministerial Association .jpg

Deadwood will donate $5,000 in funding from a portion of a social programming set-aside from cannabis licensing proceeds to the Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association, which, through its five area churches and police departments in Lead and Deadwood, benefit the needy. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Following a funding allocation discussion March 6, the Deadwood City Commission moved to donate $5,000 in funding from the social programming portion of cannabis licensing to the Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association, a local organization that helps the financially impacted and the needy to assist with the organization’s ongoing efforts.

“When we set forth the fees for licensure for medical cannabis, we had built into our fees $5,000 for each applicant that would go towards organizations and programs that would help with the impacts of cannabis would have, potentially, in our community,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “So, with that, we did get a request from Black Hills Ministerial Association for a program they administer, requesting funds and we felt it was appropriate that we would take those funds from this funding source, as opposed to having them have to vie for parking funds that we collected in the winter or impact bed and booze, because this is what the Ministerial Association does and we certainly appreciate the efforts.”

