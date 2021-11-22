Deadwood adopts standards specifications for Public Works

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission approved resolution 2021-22 adopting Rapid City’s standards specifications for Public Works.
“This resolution is a follow-up to the ordinance that we just passed, last two meetings, and formal adoption of their specs for utility projects,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “Our current code references a utility construction standard that was developed in 1994. It hasn’t been updated for probably the last 10, 15 years. We’ve referenced the city of Rapid City’s construction code any time we do a project, utility-wise, road-wise.”
The previously passed ordinance allows Deadwood to adopt the city of Rapid City’s code by resolution.
When the city of Rapid City’s code changes, the city of Deadwood will then amend theirs as well, by resolution.
The updated utility construction standards code states, “The city of Deadwood has on file a copy of the city of Rapid City’s Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction and has adopted the City of Rapid City’s Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction by resolution for regulating and controlling any person, corporation, contractor, public or private utility doing or engaging in any construction, repair or demolition work within the City of Deadwood involving utilities, particularly, but not limited to, repair or demolition work within the City of Deadwood involving utilities, particularly, but not limited to, the impact upon curbs, streets, sidewalks, sewers, waterlines, and storm sewers.”
In other business, the Deadwood City Commission approved first reading of ordinances amending the contractors, electricians, plumbers and plumbing city ordinances, which effectively folds the electricians, plumbers and plumbing into Chapter 5.12, Contractors.
“This ordinance really hadn’t been looked at in quite awhile,” said Deadwood Building Inspector Trent Mohr in regard to the contractors ordinance. “As you can see, there’s quite a few changes.”
The first significant amendment to Chapter 5.12 Contractors ordinance occurs under 5.12.020 License requirements:
“A contractor submitting an application must also show proof of compliance with all tax laws of the state of South Dakota, provide a certificate of liability insurance in an amount of at least $1 million per occurrence and at least $2 million aggregate naming the city as certificate holder, proof of a state excise tax number, and proof of a state license where one is required by state law. A contractor holding only a restricted license issued by the South Dakota Plumbing Commission per Chapter 36-25 of South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) and article 20-53 of the ARSD is not eligible for a contractor’s license for the purpose of performing plumbing work required by the chapter.
“Additionally, before any contractor doing any work for the city or any street or highway or any building or premises owned by the city commences work, they shall file with the building official a certificate showing workers compensation insurance complying with state law governing workers compensation limits and naming the city as a certificate holder. This insurance shall be maintained for the duration of employment by the city. Alternatively, the contractor shall provide to the city a certificate of exemption issued by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.”
Also amended was 5.12.030 license fees. The annual fee for a contractor’s license is listed in the city fee schedule, which is set and amended by resolution. Holders of a license for the previous year can renew the license for a fee listed in the same fee schedule if the application for renewal, together with the required proof and fee is received by the city on or before Feb. 15. “The fee for a contractor to obtain a license who is found to be working without a license is listed in the city fee schedule.
Under 5.12.080 Violation – penalty, “Notice of revocation and right to a hearing shall be provided to the contractor in writing by the building official” for any contractor who has more than two violations of any provisions of this chapter in a 12-month period and may have his or her license revoked, provided, however, that such a contractor shall be entitled to a hearing before the city commission to determine if such revocation is appropriate.
Mohr then addressed first reading of Ordinance #1339 Amending Chapter 5.16 Electricians and #1340 amending Chapter 5.32 Plumbers and Plumbing Contractors.
“This ordinance before you this evening essentially repeals 5.16, deletes everything in there,” Mohr said. “For this ordinance and the next ordinance (Plumbers of Plumbing Contractors), the general comment I’ll make is if they were redundant and not being applied, they were covered under – the electricians and the plumbers are covered under 5.12,” Mohr said.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko thanked city staff for cleaning up the ordinances and making them enforceable.
Second reading of the amended ordinances is slated for the Dec. 6 city commission meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.