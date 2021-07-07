Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally trikes rolling into town

DEADWOOD — It’s the most fun on three wheels Deadwood will see all summer, as the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally (DW3R) makes its way to town Sunday through July 16.
DW3R Event Coordinator Teresa Schanzenbach said the 3 Wheeler Rally is now in its seventh year.
“And each year we try to add some sort of new dynamic to the event in order to keep it fresh and fun for those who return each year,” Schanzenback said. “This year, we have the Sioux Falls band ‘6 Feet Over’ playing four nights and will be doing Karaoke on Tuesday. We discovered karaoke was quite popular after we used it as a substitution when our contracted band came down with COVID in 2020.”
Also new this year is a homemade pie and ice cream fundraiser for the Road Warrior Foundation.
“A group of Road Warriors riding across the United States will join us on Monday before the last leg of their trip takes them to Mount Rushmore,” Schanzenbach said. “Later in the week we will do a ‘Cowboy Shoot-Out’ fundraiser involving oversized cowboy hats and Nerf guns. It should be a big hit.”
Other new items on the itinerary include a “Do Deadwood” scavenger hunt and a “Ladies Only” ride to Keystone on July 13, sponsored by BRP CanAm.
The D3WR is expected to bring in between 850 and 1,000 registrants and more than 600 trikes.
“We are currently the largest trike rally in the United States and have all makes and models of trikes — from CanAms and Harleys to Slingshots, VanderHalls, and any number of other custom and conversion kit trikes,” Schanzenbach said.
D3WR officials are very happy with how the event has grown during its relatively short existence.
“The participants love coming to the Black Hills for great riding and to take in iconic tourist attractions like Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, and, of course, Historic Deadwood, just to mention a few,” Schanzenbach said. “From the beginning, the intent of this rally was to invite trike riders from around the country to enjoy our beautiful state and leave with the desire to return each year. So, we roll out the red carpet for our registrants, put on a big South Dakota smile and treat them like family.”
The D3WR itinerary is designed for rally-goers to participate in as much or as little as they want.
“Our goal is to get the riders back to Deadwood in the late afternoon or early evening to a social where they can get something cold to drink, listen to music, and relive their riding adventures with friends old and new and still have time to take in the excitement of downtown,” Schanzenbach said.
The D3WR was developed in 2015 for a more mature motorcycle crowd that was once on two wheels, but because of health or age, have transitioned to riding a trike.
“This did not make them any less of a rider, but it did present an opportunity to get together riders with similar interests and bring them to Deadwood, South Dakota,” Schanzenbach said. “This group of riders continues to grow and, as a result, we suspect the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally will continue to grow, as well.”
