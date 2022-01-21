Deadline Monday for horse drawing

RAPID CITY — Monday is the deadline for youths to register for the Lloyd W. Rypkema Memorial quarter horse award.
The award is open to all youth, 12 to 18 years old who live in South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska.
This year’s horse that will be given away is a sorrel filly born in 2021. It comes from the bloodlines of Frenchmans Guy, Leo, Sugar Bars, Laughing Boy.
The horse will be awarded on Jan. 29 just prior to the Black Hills Stock Show/American Quarter Horse Association Truck Defender Horse Sale.
To request an application, e-mail rafter@lakotanetwork.com, or Amanda@blackhillsstockshow.com. They may also be picked up at Triple R Tack or at the Central States Fair Office, both in Rapid City.
Applicants and their parents or guardians must agree that they have the ability to properly care for the yearling, and provide adequate care, nutrition, housing, and training.
Rypkema, a Pennington County rancher and businessman, worked as a cowboy, served in World War II, and went into business with his brothers, Eddie and Milo Rypkema, upon his return home.
He raised cattle and horses in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana.
She helped may young ranchers get their start in agriculture, running horses or cattle on a share basis.
Rypkema passed away in 2010, and the first award was given in 2012.
This horse is presented by Rypkema’s family and Jim Hunt, a mentee of Rypkema, as an enduring legacy to the man.
