DCI investigating shooting in rural Custer County

CUSTER — One person is dead and two others are in custody following a shooting Thursday.
The incident took place near Red Shirt Table, in eastern rural Custer County. Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig said DCI agents are investigating the incident.
He said the event was related to a separate shooting that occurred on the Pine Ridge Reservation and an officer from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Safety was involved. That officer was unharmed.
The incident remains under investigation.
