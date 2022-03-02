Days of ’76 VIP Grandstand undergoing $1.25M revamp in advance of 100th anniversary celebration

DEADWOOD — Just in time for the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76 celebration in July, city and rodeo committee officials have turned their sights toward the VIP side of the event center complex.
The Deadwood city commission Feb. 22 approving the purchase of several related items and going out to bid for the Days of 76 concession and restrooms, with a bid opening set for 2 p.m. March 16.
In other business, the commission acknowledged the following expenses for the Days of 76 VIP Grandstand project: $10,552 for mini-split systems; $12,475 for siding materials; $5,051 for other building materials; $7,526 for the installation of metal siding and trim; and $6,640 for tent and awning materials, fabrication, and installation of awnings.
Work has already started down at the rodeo grounds, with the VIP concession and restrooms next on the agenda.
“I’ll just say that we do have a budget,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “Contrary to how some people believe it’s just a never-ending pot of gold. We started the entire renovation project down there at $1.25 million. We have $850,000 into the deck with the new seating. And we’re at about $105,000 on the VIP grandstand renovation with all the stuff that was approved tonight. And we still have the ADA ramp on the north end of the grandstands that was a big-ticket item, so this project needs to come in at a certain number, or we’re going to have to figure out a different way to build it. I know that putting it underneath the grandstands, we wouldn’t have enough money.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if this bid is for the entire building.
Nelson said yes.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if city officials have talked to the event center concessionaire about the proposed new concession area.
“I was curious if we built that new facility, if they’re ever going to be able to add the manpower,” Todd said.
“They’ll actually open it with open arms, because they’ve been working in a little area the size of a bedroom and we’re never meeting the needs of what is it, 450 seats in the VIP,” Nelson said. “Now we’re going to add 300 more seats for that side, plus the standing room only and under the tent bar. It’ll be a much needed growth and they’ll be able to handle it. Separating the bar from the concessions like it is on the other side is going to be good. I think they were running the bar out of the mud underneath the grandstands, so it’ll be a good thing, overall. Once we can get some numbers that are good for us.”
Todd asked what the time frame on the project is.
Nelson said workers would mobilize out of the area for the SnoCross races set for this weekend.
“Then we’ll come back, and we’ll have certain aspects of it completed before Back When They Bucked at the end of May and we’ll have underneath the main grandstands and the exterior of it completely done. And if we do move forward and award a bid, here, that’ll have roughly 60 days of contract time. You could have all the civil done. You could have all the surface site done. You could have the foundation and probably start to frame up. The deadline on this one that we’re bidding now is going to be July 20, which is the Wednesday before the Days of ’76. And that’s not a substantial completion. That means they have to be done. Our little window of time is shrinking, closing in on us.”
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker gave an update on what the grandstand project entails.
“The city of Deadwood, in cooperation with the Days of ’76 Rodeo Committee have been working diligently on preparations for the 100th Days of ’76 Rodeo and celebration for 2022,” Kuchenbecker said. “Enhancements to the rodeo grounds include the elevated seating above the bucking chutes, a new and expanded crows nest, an office/green room for events and activities, a new remodeled saloon/bar under the VIP grandstands, seating under the VIP grandstands, and we are out to bid for new restrooms and concessionaire on the VIP side of the rodeo grounds.”
Kuchenbecker said although continual investments have been made to the event complex, the expansion is needed.
“With the new concessions and restrooms under the log grandstands, or general admission grandstands, we felt it was important to add additional seating at the complex and enhance the concessions and restrooms on the VIP, not only for the 100th rodeo, but for all the events that continue to use the event complex, such as SnoCross, the motocross, Back When They Bucked, the PBR Steer Wrestling, Kool Deadwood Nites, which will continue to use the event complex.”
Kuchenbecker said the city is working with the Days of ’76 committee to expand the Lakota Native American participation in the event at Outlaw Square and the upcoming parade.
“It should be one of the largest parades in quite some time,” Kuchenbecker said. “The city, the museum and the rodeo committee are all working diligently on repairs to the wagons and carriages to have them ready for additional teamsters that are anticipated to participate in the parade. The number of participants and days of events has been expanded.”
The 100th annual Days of ’76 will take place in Deadwood July 25-30.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.