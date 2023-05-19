DEADWOOD — Add PRCA Tour Rodeo status to the long line of honors bestowed upon Deadwood’s Days of ’76 Rodeo.
“It’s quite an honor for the Days of ’76,” said long-time Days of ’76 committee member and former chairman Pat Roberts in his address to the city commission Monday. “There are only 60 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico that are selected as Tour Rodeos. And what it’s doing, it’s giving the Days of ’76 the opportunity to have about $125,000 purse out of Deadwood. And our total purse will be … just north of $320,000, because it’s 100 percent payback of all of the entry fees.”
Roberts went on to say that every rodeo will be televised nationwide at no cost to anybody.
“I think that’s wonderful for Deadwood, the Black Hills, I mean, everything,” Roberts said.
“… we’re tickled. I mean, rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota being a Tour Rodeo is quite a feat, so thank you very much,” he added.
“Congratulations,” said Commissioner Sharon Martinisko,
Travis Rogers, also a long-time Days of ’76 Committee member, addressed the commission.
“I just want to say, I see a lot of people around this room that do a lot to help us out,” Rogers said. “We sincerely appreciate the city of Deadwood and all of you. We’re grateful for all you do for us.”
“Thank you for all the committee does,” said Commissioner Michael Johnson.
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked if the Tour Rodeo status would be ongoing or just for this year.
“We suspect it will be ongoing,” Roberts said. “Unless we stumble and quite honestly, Charlie, we haven’t stubbed our toe for years, so, yeah, it should be going on and it’s on the Cowboy Channel. It’ll be live, which is really nice. Thank you guys for all your support. We couldn’t do it without the city of Deadwood and everybody. Appreciate everything.”
