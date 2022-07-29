DEADWOOD — The first PRCA Rodeo performance of the 100th Days of ’76 in Deadwood is officially in the books.
Wednesday’s performance was designated as Military Appreciation Night. Banners representing each Armed Forces branch were brought into the arena, with past and current service members standing. The Army banner was first, followed by the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
“As you look around you right now at all that are standing, how about letting them know how we thank them for all they have done for the freedoms that we enjoy right here in America?” rodeo announcer Randy Corley said. Audience members responded with a huge ovation.
Ladies’ bronc riding was one of the featured events. Hawaii’s Lake Iolani Stevens turned in a no score but said the ride was a lot of fun. She added injuries have played a factor during the past couple of weeks.
“Just being here in South Dakota has been a great time,” Stevens said. “I can’t complain at all.”
A friend in the Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding Association invited Stevens to ride with her, and that got her started.
“Getting to see all the friends and people that are like family,” Stevens said in describing what she has enjoyed the most. “Getting to see the different athletes that are at the pro level that a lot of people don’t get to see behind the scenes.”
Adapting to each horse and stock contractor’s horses pose the biggest challenges for Stevens. She said each contractor has a different style of horses.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also relieving,” Stevens said when asked what it means for her to compete in a traditionally male event. “We get invited to be here because of the association.”
Stevens went on to say male riders are very supportive of their female counterparts. “It’s like, ‘What can I help you with? Do you need anything?’ It’s like a family back there.”
Crowd noise fuels Stevens inside the arena. “I get to see that they’re enjoying it as much as I am even though their view is different than mine,” she said.
Stevens described her riding style as being quite adaptive.
She tries to work on something different each week such as moving the feet and dancing with the horse as opposed to fighting it.
The association has held schools that have helped Stevens, who started riding with male athletes at county rodeos in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
“I think my heart just wants this more than it does anything else,” Stevens said of bronc riding.
She also competes in breakaway and team roping.
Stevens’ resume includes Black Hills Roundup (Belle Fourche) appearances in 2021 and 2022, with a title coming in 2021.
The passing of her mother prompted Stevens to increase her focus on rodeo, and that helps fuel her inside the arena.
“I love it, and she’s been really big on ‘chase whatever you love,’” Stevens explained. “Rodeoing and my job will keep me going for a while.”
Leaders following Wednesday’s PRCA performance follow.
1 (tie) Dean Thompson (Altamont, Utah) 85 points
1 (tie) Rocker Shane Steiner (Weatherford, Texas) 85
3 Kody Lamb (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 80
4 Anthony Thomas (Houston, Texas) 72
1 Emily Jame Collits (Australia) 70 points
2 Keeley Belanger (Glenrock, Wyo.) 64
1 Tyler Pearson (Atoka, Okla.) 8.0 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Kalane Anders (Bayard, Neb.) 8.6 on two
3 Gage Hesse (Keenesburg, Colo.) 8.8 on two
4 Shane Frey (Duncan, Okla.) 9.2 on two
1 (tie) Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta) 83 points
1 (tie) Jake Watson (Hudsons Hope, British Columbia) 83
3 Cort Scheer (Elsmere, Neb.) 81
4 Chet Johnson (Buffalo, Wyo.) 80
1 Stetson Vest (Childress, Texas) 21.8 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Lane Livingston (Seymour, Texas) 37.4 on two
1 (tie) Jake Cooper Clay (Sapulpa, Okla.) and Billie Jack Saebens (Nowata, Okla.) 9.1 seconds on two go-rounds
1 (tie) Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) 9.1 on two
3 Andrew Ward (Edmond, Okla.) and Buddy Hawkins II (Columbus, Kan.) 9.2 on two
4 Cory Kidd V (Statesville, N.C.) and Lane Mitchell (Bolivar, Tenn.) 9.6 on two
1 Stephanie Fryar (Waco, Texas) 17.52 seconds
2 Keyla Polizello Costa (Tolar, Texas) 17.56
3 Traci Nelson (Loveland, Colo.) 17.64
4 Molly Otto (Grand Forks, N.D.) 17.65
1 Maverick Potter (Waxahachie, Texas) 84.5 points
2 Canyon Wiley Bass (Johnson City, Texas) 80.5
3 Riley Barg (Lewisville, Idaho) 77
