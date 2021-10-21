Days of ’76 crows nest to fly the coop

DEADWOOD — The crows nest in the Days of ’76 arena will soon be headed due east, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved its surplus and subsequent donation to the city of Kadoka for their rodeo grounds.
“This is the log structure that is sitting on top of the steel structure down there,” said Deadwood Buildings, Transportation, and Safety Director Tom Kruzel. “Days of ’76 Committee came to us with concerns about the size and redoing the project, having everything done right, so, as we move forward with that project, they’re going to partner with us and we’re going to remove that crows nest now and actually donate it to city of Kadoka. They have a rodeo grounds that does not currently have a crows nest on that they’re trying to grow with a PRCA rodeo, so this resolution would approve that.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked how much it would cost the city to donate the crows nest.
“Are you going to bear the expense to take it down and ship it or what’s their participation?” Todd asked.
Kruzel said the shipping is on the city of Kadoka.
“The actual crane lift-off is $1,300. We’ll have that paid through HP capital assets. The Days of ’76 participation is basically giving us that structure completed on the outside, completely framed, sided, as what you see now. The electrical upgrades are within the current contract of we were going to do, anyway in the old crows nest, so we don’t have anything additional in that cost. It’s within the bid. The inside of the structure will all be finished off.”
The original plans did not include upgrades to the crows nest structure itself.
“The Days of ’76 Committee is stepping up to pay for that new crows nest, the exterior structure with the siding, the roof, everything on there and the electrical was already an upgrade of that in the existing bid, because the current crows nest did have to have a complete electrical upgrade for all the switching controls, lighting around the new deck,” Kruzel said.
“Basically, as we’ve moved into the large rodeo arena, there’s more staff associated with that and it’s so crowded in there with all the equipment, we’re growing it by eight feet and two feet, and a little taller to make accommodations for the additional staff in those events,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “And, of course, Snocross and the other events use it, as well. It’s growing pains, as we’ve grown with the arena.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said he thinks it’s great the city has a collaboration with the Days Committee.
“And we’ve found an opportunity to utilize this crows nest for another community, where they’re trying to grow and become a competitor in our PRCA,” Ruth said.
Kruzel said preliminary numbers provided by the Days of ’76 for building the crows nest and putting it up are $20,000 for the project.
The crows nest improvement project was awarded for $805,000 earlier this year, with a substantial completion date of April, 2022. Work generally consists of constructing a patio deck around the crows nest structure that will bring an additional 400 seats to the arena, as well as bar-top seating.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.