Days of ’76 crew works at ground level

DEADWOOD — It is roughly one hour before Wednesday’s PRCA rodeo performance, and Greg Nelson is all by himself in the arena before a gathering crowd.

Nelson uses a bright orange tractor to pull a machine called the Black Widow, which loosens the dirt and helps prepare it for the rodeo events. He works in a clearly discernible pattern: one direction, coming back and going side to side in the opposite direction, working the angles from corner to corner.

