Days of ’76 crew works at ground level

DEADWOOD — It is roughly one hour before Wednesday’s PRCA rodeo performance, and Greg Nelson is all by himself in the arena before a gathering crowd.
Nelson uses a bright orange tractor to pull a machine called the Black Widow, which loosens the dirt and helps prepare it for the rodeo events. He works in a clearly discernible pattern: one direction, coming back and going side to side in the opposite direction, working the angles from corner to corner.
The 20-member Days of ’76 committee is part of the grounds crew, according to Nelson. The board president appoints each committee chairman every year.
Nelson said he happened to be chairman of the grounds committee this year. He recruits other board members to aid the effort, including volunteers who wish to part of the committee.
A fine line exists with the ground’s depth and moisture content, along with a balance between clay and sand.
“You have to be deep enough for the barrel racers but not too deep for the rough stock events,” Nelson said. He added the ground can be slick if it is too wet or dry.
Ground depth normally begins in the 5- to 6-inch range. Nelson works the ground and top-dresses it to 2 or 3 inches so everything else gets packed down. However, the underneath ground is still workable.
“The top is fluffed, and the rest of it can be packed down,” Nelson said.
Preparation of the 150- foot by 230-foot arena begins days and weeks before the rodeo.
“You’re trying to work to get it flattened out so it sheds water,” Nelson said. “If we were to get a big rainstorm, you still want the ground to be solid, but you want the water to go someplace.”
Drains are in various areas outside the arena. Crews work to crown the ground so water tries to gets to the four corners, but the crown is not noticeable.
No extra dirt is brought into the arena, as it works itself to the top and keeps working into the sane. The crew brought in 700 tons of sand from St. Onge and mixed it with the dirt because the clay content was getting too high.
Crew members check the water consistency before each daily performance and work the arena so it is level with no big ruts or grooves.
“I strive for that when the horse gets in — no matter whether it’s a rough-stock horse or a barrel horse — they have some depth to push into, but it’s not going to slide out from underneath them,” Nelson said in describing the arena conditions he seeks. “It’s going to pack under them to give them that footing to either buck or make a turn.”
Members use a tractor and a Black Widow machine to loosen the arena dirt. A circle harrow is used to loosen the dirt in the timed event boxes.
The Black Widow features teeth, plus a fluffer on the backside and bars in the middle to cut. Ground can be rather hard when the process begins.
“You make sure you have no ruts in it, hard ruts under the surface,” Nelson said. “Everything all the way down across it is all broken up and smooth.”
Consistency for all contestants is the end goal for Nelson and the crew.
“I’ve been doing this for a lot of years; it just kind of comes as second nature,” Nelson said. The 28-year committee member has served on the grounds crew for more than two decades.
“There’s nothing better than to walk out and feel the ground, and to pick it up and actually put it in your hand and go, ‘Maybe this is too wet, so we need to work it.’ The more you work it, the drier it’s going to get.”
Nelson said committee members taught him when he first started in this endeavor, but a lot of this effort is learning what works best.
He is most gratified to hear the contestants and stock contractors give positive feedback.
Weather poses the biggest challenge. Forecasts are constantly checked, and adjustments are made.
The centennial celebration excites Nelson, as do the awards. They include 19 PRCA Rodeo of the Year honors, 17 Badlands Circuit Rodeo of the Year honors, and the committee’s Hall of Fame nomination.
“When you combine all of that, it’s a great feeling to be part of it,” Nelson said.
