DAV van drivers needed in Northern Hills

NORTHERN HILLS — They’ve got two, they need six, and they’ll take as many as they can get.
“You don’t have to be a veteran to help a veteran,” said Disabled American Veterans Organization (DAV) Transportation Coordinator for the Northern Hills area Jack Post. “Before COVID, we had quite a pool of drivers. Like every other organization, business, etcetera, COVID has just decimated our pool of drivers.”
Stepping in to help veterans get the care they need, DAV operates a fleet of vehicles driven by volunteers to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans.
A commodity in very short supply, volunteer van drivers are needed to transport area veterans to their medical appointments at Ft. Meade and other health care facilities.
“We’re looking for volunteers in the Northern Hills to drive our vehicles to take veterans to medical appointments, either at Fort Meade, Monument, any authorized VA appointment,” Post said. “Everything is done by volunteer and it’s Monday through Friday.”
Masks are required while driving the vans, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
“The vehicle that is in Belle services Belle, Spearfish, Lead, and Deadwood, and Whitewood” Post said.
Its volunteer numbers decimated by COVID, the DAV currently has two drivers for this territory and the goal is to sign up six to service the Northern Hills area.
“Every vehicle has what we call a coordinator, where veterans in that area call that coordinator if they’re needing transportation,” Post said.
For some veterans, the service is integral to their health care. If the DAV van isn’t running, they aren’t able to attend critical health care appointments.
“As it stands, due to the lack of drivers that we have, veterans, right now, their appointments are being scheduled based on transportation availability and some of their appointments they really can’t put off,” Post said. “All of the veterans we transport are ambulatory. They can walk. You may have to give them a little assistance getting in and out of the van. They may also use a walker. With all of the veterans in the Northern Hills, there are appointments every day they need to go to. A lot of the senior citizen veterans depend on the DAV to get there.”
Added benefits of both riding and driving are the friendships and camaraderie that are formed.
“When you’re driving the van and you hear all the veterans start talking about their experiences, from Korea all the way up to Iraq and Afghanistan and you listen to what these veterans have been through and things like that, you listen to their stories and it makes it kind of interesting,” Post said. “It’s better than watching the History Channel.”
Since the program’s inception in 1987 in South Dakota, DAV departments and chapters have donated 3,558 vehicles and Ford Motor Co. has donated 239 vehicles at a cost of nearly $89 million.
Those interested in volunteering to drive a DAV van should call the DAV office at Ft. Meade, (605) 720-7065.
