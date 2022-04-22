Dates set for hearing of lawsuit against city of Sturgis

STURGIS — A hearing date and alternative date have been set in the civil lawsuit brought to determine the legality of employing a city manager by the city of Sturgis.
On Friday, Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull set May 20 as the date to hear the many motions filed in the case and May 24 as an alternative date.
Tammy and Justin Bohn along with Brenda Vasknetz filed a lawsuit in late March alleging the current city manager form of government in Sturgis is moot. The lawsuit follows a judge’s ruling in February that a petition spearheaded by the three asking for an election to eliminate the city manager position was invalid.
The second suit seeks to declare the 2007 election that formed the city manager form of government invalid. The Quo Warranto lawsuit has two counts:
Count 1 is a Quo Warranto action asking the court to determine whether the 2007 election had any effect and does not demand payments and emoluments received by (Sturgis City Manager) Daniel Ainslie be paid back to the city.
Count 2 asks for a declaratory judgment delineating whether the 2007 election had any effect and pleading that (if the office of city manager was not lawfully created) payments, fees, and emoluments received by Ainslie be paid back to the city. It does not mention anything about the city’s first city manager David Boone.
On April 5, the city through its attorney Mark Marshall, moved to dismiss the second case saying the court lacks jurisdiction of subject matter in the case.
That motion and more will be heard at the May hearing.
Kellen Willert, a Belle Fourche-based attorney for the Bohns and Vasknetz, asked in court Friday if the city would have attorneys other than Marshall and Eric Miller presenting their case.
Miller confirmed that shifting counsel to someone else had been discussed, but he did not know the status. Krull said he hoped the city would not decide to change attorneys last minute because that would not be fair to Willert and his clients.
