Dash cam: Cammack admits to drinking before driving

STURGIS – State Sen. Gary Cammack freely admits to drinking and then driving on the evening of Jan. 18, 2020.
In recent weeks, news media have reported about Cammack’s arrest and subsequent sealing of the case. Cammack, through his attorney, Nathaniel Nelson of Sturgis, shared law enforcement reports and details of the case. They allowed the Black Hills Pioneer and Rapid City Journal to view the dash-cam video taken by South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Todd Albertson.
The 90-minute video of the Senate Majority Leader’s arrest shows the Meade County businessman and rancher cordial and apologetic, but also frustrated after realizing he had failed a field sobriety test.
It had already been a bad day for Cammack before Albertson stopped him for not dimming his high-beam headlights and going nine miles over the posted speed limit.
Cammack explains in the video that he and his wife were headed to the home of their son, Reed, who had been injured earlier in the day when working cattle. The offending cow had been dispatched and then butchered on that frigid Saturday, Cammack said.
After finishing the task, Cammack said he had one whiskey and Coke before getting behind the wheel of his 2015 Honda Pilot and heading east on Highway 34 to check on his son’s condition.
While in the front seat of Albertson’s patrol vehicle, Cammack was administered a vision test, a letters and numbers task and a preliminary breath test (PBT) which did not measure above the legal limit of .08%. Albertson then asked Cammack to step outside the vehicle to do a few more field sobriety tests.
The video shows Cammack, wearing calf-high muck boots, swaying a couple times while attempting to walk a straight line and also asking Albertson to repeat instructions on several occasions.
When Albertson and Cammack return to the trooper’s vehicle, Albertson asks Cammack to do a second PBT. Albertson then announces: “Alright, .082… .082.”
“I’m not trying to complicate your night, or make it worse, but you’re not free to go,” Albertson tells Cammack. “Based upon everything I’ve seen … I hate to tell you this, but you’re going to have to go back to Sturgis with me.”
Cammack responds with a deep sigh.
Cammack has a string of speeding tickets dating back to 2012. Court records show that about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2012, Cammack pled guilty to speeding in Meade County and paid $145 in fines and costs.
In 2016, Cammack was cited for driving 75 mph in a 65 mph zone in Stanley County. He paid $105 in fines and costs.
And in March of 2017, Cammack was cited for driving 85 mph in a 65 mph-zone in Haakon County. He paid $145 in fines and costs for that ticket.
Court records also show that Cammack received a ticket in 2018 for a seat belt violation. Which was disposed of on Nov. 26, 2018 when he paid a $25 fine.
“I’m not trying to ruin your weekend either. I’m just doin’ my job,” Albertson said.
It’s then that Cammack tells Albertson he serves in the South Dakota Legislature.
“This complicates the hell out of things,” Cammack said.
After some small talk with the trooper, Cammack asks just how close he is to the legal limit on the PBT.
Albertson explains that it’s not just the breath test that has shown him Cammack is impaired.
“I’m seeing it in your eyes, and I see it in the test outside,” he said.
Cammack attributes the glassy appearance of his eyes to being out in the cold and wind butchering the cow.
“To be honest, they are a little bloodshot, but they’re glassy which the wind and cold can do that, but I’m seeing the twitching of your eyes which alcohol does to your eyes,” Albertson said.
Cammack then asks if there is a way to re-test, he would sure be willing to do that. He then consents to have a blood test done.
Albertson then handcuffs Cammack and places him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. The trooper then goes to the Cammack’s vehicle to tell Gary’s wife, Amy, what has transpired.
At that point in the video, you can hear Cammack moan and utter: “Son of a (expletive).”
Amy Cammack is then given a PBT which shows she has not been drinking and is free to take the Cammack’s vehicle while the trooper takes Gary Cammack to the Meade County Jail in Sturgis.
As she exits the vehicle Amy Cammack says to her husband: “I’ll see you later.”
Cammack spent the night in the Meade County Jail and bonded out the next day.
A blood draw was done on Cammack at the jail which later showed his BAC was .07%.
Cammack was charged Jan. 21, 2020, with driving under the influence in Meade County District Court. Pennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alexandra Weiss prosecuted the case.
Cammack’s attorney Nathaniel Nelson said because of Cammack’s position as an elected official, prosecutors from Pennington County were called in.
Cammack pled not guilty to the first-offense DUI charge, a class one misdemeanor, on Feb. 4, 2020.
Court papers show the DUI charge was dismissed-reduced over a year later on June 29 with a charge of careless driving filed, through a plea deal, instead.
He was ordered to pay a fine of $431.50 for the careless driving charge and $39 fine for the speeding ticket, in addition to $222 in court costs. Conditions of the disposition included paying the fines and costs, and to violate no laws for a period of six months.
Cammack ultimately pled guilty to charges of careless driving and speeding, both class two misdemeanors. He received a suspended imposition of sentence on both, which would seal the record from public view.
Nelson said he believed the record had been sealed after the June 29 hearing, but later learned, through a string of emails to the Meade County Clerk of Courts, that it had not been.
In recent weeks, news media statewide have voiced concerns about the sealing of records relating to a state legislator. Specifically, Corey Heidelberger of Dakota Free Press, said he discovered the record of Cammack’s arrest on Oct. 5, and later returned to find the record sealed.
Cammack grew up in Meade County and graduated from Sturgis Brown High School. He and his wife, Amy, operate Cammack Ranch Supply at Union Center along with a cattle ranch. He has served on the Meade County Commission and in the South Dakota House of Representatives. He is currently the State Senator for District 29 which includes portions of Butte, Meade, and Pennington Counties. He was elected Senate Majority Leader in 2021.
