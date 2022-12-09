After more than four decades in public life, Tom Daschle does what he wants when he wants.
But that doesn’t mean he is taking things easy. Daschle, who turns 75 today, said he works at least 40 hours a week, runs his own consulting business, the Daschle Group, and serves on 26 boards.
In his spare time, he runs four miles a day, every day. That includes his birthday, when he plans to report for work as usual.
“I’ll be working, but it’s all good work. Nothing I don’t want to do,” Daschle said. “That’s kind of my rule these days: If I don’t want to do it, I don’t do it. I’m at that stage of life when I can pick and choose. So, the things I’m doing these days are all things I like to do. So, I’ll be working but enjoying at the same time.”
He said he feels great and has no health concerns, which he attributes to running, which he has been doing for 40 years, getting plenty of exercise and watching his diet.
“I’ve been very lucky,” Daschle said. “I don’t have any issues.”
His mother Elizabeth Meier “Betty” Daschle was 94 when she died in 2017. She was a regular face in his congressional office for his entire career. His father Sebastian “Dash” Daschle died at 80 in 1997.
The former senator is hardly relaxing in retirement. Daschle is the co-founder of the Bipartisan Policy Center and member of the Health Care Task Force, chair of the Board of Directors at the Center for American Progress, co-chair of the National Commission on Civil Discourse, and vice-chair at the National Democratic Institute.
In addition, he serves on the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense and on the boards of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, the LBJ Foundation, the World Food Program, and Issue One. Daschle also is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Health Policy and Management Executive Council at the Harvard School of Public Health.
He also is an advocate for political cooperation and civility, and serves on the national advisory board at the National Institute for Civil Discourse. Daschle has joined with another former Senate majority leader, Trent Lott, a Mississippi Republican, to urge officials from both parties to set aside their differences in order to get things done.
Daschle served with three Republican Senate leaders, Lott, Bill Frist of Tennessee and the late Bob Dole of Kansas. All three became close friends of his after they left the Senate, he said.
Daschle said he and his wife Linda, a fellow lobbyist who also worked as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and was acting head of the FAA in 1996, frequently spend time socially with Lott and his wife Patricia.
He also gets along well with Frist he said, which is somewhat remarkable since Frist broke with tradition in 2004 to come to South Dakota and campaign against Daschle. In the past, Senate leaders did not actively work to unseat their fellow leaders.
Daschle, like former South Dakota Sen. George McGovern, espoused liberal views, but both worked well with Dole, a conservative who was the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 1976 and was its presidential candidate in 1996, losing both national campaigns.
“I remember my first appearance with Bob after we were both elected leaders of our parties in the Senate in 1995 (our tenures briefly overlapped before he stepped down to run for president in 1996),” Daschle wrote after Dole died in December 2021. “It was at a reception where he noted that my election was received with great enthusiasm in farm country because for the first time in history, both party leaders in the Senate were from farm states. ‘Every farmer in America that very week had ordered a new tractor,’ he said.”
Daschle was majority leader when the Senate was closely divided, as it is now, with Democrats holding a 51-49 margin thanks to the support of two left-leaning independents. He said despite the narrow margin, positive things can happen.
“It all depends on one word: Cooperation. You can use other words, communication, inclusion,” Daschle said. “But it really comes down to a really simple question: To what extent is there a willingness on both sides to cooperate? If there is, you can get a lot done.”
He said during his years as Democratic leader, the country faced several major challenges, including the 9/11 attacks, the anthrax mailings that resulted in five deaths and 17 people being infected. One letter containing the virulent poison was sent to his office, and Daschle has repeatedly said the country needs to raise awareness of the dangers of such chemicals.
“Today’s intelligence reports confirm that there are nation-states and terrorist organizations who are actively seeking to weaponize biological agents and attack the United States and its interests overseas,” he said in 2018. “The biological threat is real. Despite this fact, we have done far too little to coordinate our response and take meaningful action.”
While Daschle was the Senate Democratic leader, the House impeached President Bill Clinton in 1998, but he was not convicted by the Senate in 1999.
Under President George W. Bush, the nation entered into wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Those were trying times and Daschle said he got through them by working with other officials on both sides of the aisle.
Daschle said Democrats and Republicans had to work together, which he wrote about in the 2003 book “Like No Other Time: Two Years That Changed America.”
“We did it together and I really am very, very grateful for the cooperation I got from Sen. Lott at that time and later on, Sen. Frist,” he said.
In 2014, Lott was a guest at The Daschle Dialogues, an annual conversation he holds with prominent people at SDSU, his alma mater.
Choosing his issues
Daschle has worked on a diverse group of issues since being retired from public office by South Dakota voters.
He also has become an advocate for legalized marijuana, serving on the board of advisors for Northern Swan Holdings, which describes itself as an “investment firm focused on making transformative investments in the international cannabis industry.”
Daschle said he wants to see a “safe and equitable American cannabis industry” established, which he believes can aid some people with health concerns while actually reducing youth use of pot.
“Comprehensive solutions are required,” he wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill that was published on Aug. 18. “As a Democrat from a rural and conservative state like South Dakota, I understand the hesitation of some elected officials to engage on this issue, and I’ve walked in their shoes. However, the evidence exists — and more data reveals itself to us daily. We are at a crossroads, and it’s up to Congress to get cannabis reform right.”
His son Nathan Daschle, who turns 49 on Saturday, runs The Daschle Group, which has 10 employees. It is described on its website as a “boutique full-service strategic advisory firm with unique expertise and reach.” Tom Daschle said Nathan, who formerly led the Democratic Governors Association, does a “phenomenal job.”
The Daschle Group is a public policy advisory offshoot of Baker Donelson, a large, influential law firm and lobbying group. Among its most prominent alumni are Howard Baker, who was a three-term senator from Tennessee who also served as chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan and ambassador to Japan during the George W. Bush administration.
Daschle was elected to Congress in 1978 when he was just 31. He had volunteered for the George McGovern presidential campaign in 1972, and after ending a three-year hitch in the Air Force, where he worked as an intelligence officer based in Omaha, Daschle was hired to work for Sen. James Abourezk.
Abourezk was a unique figure in South Dakota politics, a boisterous, energetic liberal Democrat who espoused support for Native American issues. Daschle said he was one of the hardest-working people he ever met in his life, and he learned that from Abourezk, who is 91 and now lives in Sioux Falls.
In 1978, Daschle was the Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s First Congressional District seat. He defeated former Air Force officer Leo Thorsness, who was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for almost six years.
Thorsness challenged McGovern in 1974, and then took on Daschle in 1978. The Republican held a tiny lead on Election Night but Daschle soon edged in front. After a lengthy recount, he was declared the winner by 139 votes, briefly earning him the nickname “Landslide” among his fellow politicians.
Daschle survived the 1980 Reagan Revolution tidal wave that swept McGovern and other liberals from office. He served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before setting his sights on the Senate in 1986.
Daschle defeated Sen. James Abdnor, who had unseated McGovern six years earlier, and quickly rose through the ranks in the Senate. By 1994, he was the leader of Senate Democrats, and he served as majority leader briefly in January 2001, and again from May 2001 to January 2003 before returning to the role of minority leader.
Daschle ran for a fourth term in 2004, with the possibility of a presidential bid in 2008. He said he had no intention of serving much longer.
“I’d like to think I’d have the good sense to retire after some point,” he said, saying a fourth term would likely have been his last.
Daschle did see others who remained in office until they were either in the final days or until they died. He served with Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who retired at 100 in 2003 and died shortly afterwards.
Daschle said he recalls one time he was in Bob Dole’s office with British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Thurmond. Blair asked the South Carolina senator the secret to his longevity, and was told he walked, did pull-ups and push-ups. Thurmond was in his 90s at the time.
When Blair expressed surprise at that, Thurmond dropped to the floor and pumped out 10 push-ups on the spot.
Daschle has met and worked with many major figures in American politics in the last half-century.
Daschle encountered Donald Trump during his years in the Senate, and even attended a fundraiser on his behalf that Trump hosted. It was, he admits, a memorable experience.
“You walk in his office and it was like a museum to him. He had photos and posters and … it was a true Trump experience,” Daschle recalled. “He was very complimentary and very pleasant to me. So I left with a good impression and a few political dollars in my pocket.”
He hopes Trump’s days on the national political stage are coming to an end. But Daschle said it’s too early to dismiss him.
“I think he’s still a real possibility for 2024,” he said. “I hope he’s out of our lives and out of our politics and off the scene. And he certainly isn’t off to a very good start. He’s been an official candidate for close to three weeks and I think every step has been a disaster for him.”
Daschle said Trump is clearly not as strong as he was in 2015-16.
“He’s still around and he’s still got a base and that base continues to be relatively loyal. So we’ll see,” he said. “So I certainly wouldn’t discount him. But I think his road is a lot rougher and a lot more filled with obstacles than he experienced the last time he tried this.”
Daschle served in the Senate with Joe Biden, and said he is impressed by the president’s performance in his first two years in office.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” he said.
Despite Democrats having narrow margins in the House and Senate, Biden pushed through effective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, a major infrastructure package, a gun safety bill and the CHIPS and Science Act, intended to make American firms more competitive with Chinese companies that are heavily subsidized.
Daschle said he has said in speeches that the 117th Congress might have been the most impactful since the Great Society days of the 1960s. Biden has already created an impressive legacy, he said.
Daschle thinks Biden will run in 2024. He will turn 82 shortly after that election, but Daschle said age doesn’t seem to be a concern for many Americans. Should it be?
“Ask Chuck Grassley,” he said, referring to the Iowa senator who will turn 90 in 2023 but was just re-elected to an eighth term.
Daschle is younger than Biden, Trump and Grassley, as well as other major political figures, including both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
But his years as a candidate ended 18 years ago, and he is content with his life and many pursuits. Daschle has become wealthy in private life, earning millions in his new roles. He can speak out on issues he cares about, and dedicate his energies to those he cares about.
Daschle still has political connections and often speaks and writes to express his views. He is the author of several books, another interest that keeps him busy.
“I really am surprised at how fulfilling it has been,” Daschle said. “I feel very fortunate.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part story about Tom Daschle. See Saturday's Black Hills Pioneer to read about Daschle's presidential aspirations.
