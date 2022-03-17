DANR water quality study shows 84 lakes don’t support assigned uses

NORTHERN HILLS — A recent state water quality study shows that 84 of South Dakota’s lakes do not support water quality standards for their assigned uses.
South Dakota has 584 lakes, 10,094 miles of regular streams, and 87,474 miles of intermittent and ephemeral streams.
For the purposes of the 2022 South Dakota Integrated Report for Surface Water Quality Assessment, officials with the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) collected data from 5,888 stream miles and 176 lakes over the last five years in order to assess the state’s surface water resources and identify impaired water bodies for total maximum daily load (TMDL) development or treatment.
But Brian Walsh, spokesman for the DANR, said the study results can be misleading, since waterbodies may meet water quality standards for most applicable standards, but still be listed as impaired based on a single parameter.
“Overall South Dakota’s lakes and streams support healthy aquatic life and the recreational opportunities we all enjoy, regardless of impairment status,” he said.
Of those assessed statewide, 78.2% of the stream miles were found to not support one or more of their beneficial uses. The report states that the DANR lists 95 different streams as impaired. The primary reason for not supporting fishery or aquatic life uses was the number of total suspended solids found in the waters from agricultural non-point sources and natural origin, and E.coli contamination from livestock and wildlife.
Within the Belle Fourche basin, the DANR assessed six lakes and has 22 water quality monitoring sites on the Belle Fourche River, Spearfish Creek, Whitewood Creek, and other streams. The waterbodies are routinely monitored for toxic pollutants related to the surrounding mining operations that are currently or have been historically located in the area.
Local streams listed as not supporting beneficial uses include False Bottom Creek, which is near historic tailings and current spent ore and waste rock facilities at Wharf Mine. The report lists elevated levels of selenium in False Bottom.
Strawberry Creek is also listed as affected by historic mining activity and acid mine drainage, with exceeding chronic cadmium levels due to its close proximity to the Gilt Edge Mine — a superfund site. Strawberry Creek has been on the TMDL list since 2010.
According to the report, several parts of Whitewood Creek do not support all beneficial uses due to elevated levels of E. coli. The report cites aging septic and sewer systems in the city of Lead, as well as wildlife and livestock uses as the reason. It also acknowledges that the city of Lead has been making steady progress toward separating all of its storm sewer and sewer systems, which will ultimately eliminate sewer overflow problems. Whitewood Creek has been on the TMDL list since 2011.
All affected streams have been placed on the TMDL list, and are being treated for their deficiencies.
Local waterbodies that were assessed in the study included Bear Butte Lake, Iron Creek Lake, Mirror Lake East and West, Newell Lake, Newell City Pond, Orman Dam (Belle Fourche Reservoir), Annie Creek, Bear Butte Creek, Belle Fourche River, Cleopatra Creek, Crow Creek, Deadwood Creek, Elk Creek, False Bottom Creek, Fantail Creek, Horse Creek, Little Spearfish Creek, Redwater River, Spearfish Creek, Stewart Gulch, Strawberry Creek, Whitetail Creek, and Whitewood Creek.
Mercury in fish tissue is the primary listed reason for impairment in 84 lakes, according to the study. Walsh said more than 99% of the mercury comes from sources outside of the state, and the primary cause is global atmospheric deposition.
But the presence of mercury in fish does not mean the public cannot keep and consume fish they catch in these waters, Walsh said.
“Depending on the circumstance, it may be wise to reduce consumption,” he said, adding that the DANR has partnered with the S.D. Department of Health and the S.D. Department of Game, Fish, and Parks to maintain a list of waters where limiting fish consumption is recommended. Here locally, Newell Lake is the only waterbody that is flagged for caution, based on elevated levels of mercury. The agency recommends limiting consumption of walleye and Northern Pike that are 18 inches or larger, as these fish tested above the recommended limits for mercury.
Though the number of impaired waterbodies may seem high, Walsh said overall South Dakota’s waters are healthy and the DANR remains committed to improving them.
Overall, South Dakota’s lakes and streams support the healthy aquatic life and the recreational opportunities we all enjoy,” he said. “However, as outlined in the draft 2022 Integrated REprot, there are areas where we can improve. DANR is committed, through its regulatory and conservation programs, to continue working with our partners to improve and protect South Dakota’s surface water resources.”
