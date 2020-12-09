Dale Lamphere sculpture planned for Spearfish

SPEARFISH — A 20-foot sculpture by Dale Claude Lamphere, a Sturgis resident who attended Black Hills State University before going on to an impressive career as an artist, is planned for Spearfish.
Lamphere recently created a model for sculpture that will honor the ongoing collaboration of the Spearfish community and Black Hills State University.
Recent works by Lamphere, South Dakota Artist Laureate, include the Dignity of Earth and Sky at Chamberlain and the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls.
Lamphere says he’s looking forward to working on this new sculpture that would be installed in the new roundabout at the intersection of Jackson Street and Ames Street. Lamphere has created a model, titled The Hive, for the stainless steel sculpture that honors the connections between the University and Spearfish community.
BHSU President Laure S. Nichols is excited about the sculpture and notes that the location leading to campus emphasizes that community interaction that is so important to BHSU. Located on Jackson Street on the way to campus, the sculpture in the new roundabout will greet visitors and students to the University.
“The model of the sculpture that Dale Lamphere shared with us emphasizes the legacy and ongoing synergy within the community of Spearfish and the university,” Nichols said. “Having a high caliber sculpture by Dale Lamphere, a world renowned sculptor who was once a BHSU student, right on the street that is the gateway to Black Hills State University is an exciting project. BHSU and Spearfish have a legacy of a symbiotic relationship and it’s gratifying to move forward with a sculpture to commemorate that unique history and celebrate the collaborations to come.”
Nichols noted that this new sculpture will complement the many impressive public art pieces throughout Spearfish and reinvigorate an already strong arts community. BHSU is seeking grants and donations for the project.
Lamphere created the design The Hive after much consideration.
“After studying the natural form and overlapping structure of a hive, I have distilled it down into a stainless steel creation that represents the home of the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets,” Lamphere said. “My goal is to create a beautiful, lasting and iconic image that represents the University in the years to come.”
Lamphere has completed 60 major public sculptures from the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington D.C. to the city of Burbank, Calif.
Millions of visitors travel past Spearfish each year. Bringing more visitors into Spearfish to view the sculpture will greatly benefit the entire community.
Mike Harmon with the city of Spearfish has been involved in the early discussions of this project. He has worked with Lamphere to ensure the installed sculpture will fit in the center of the roundabout and that infrastructure will be in place for lighting.
(1) comment
Ummm. Who chose this design? How much will this cost?
