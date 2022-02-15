Dakota Territory Resources starts exploratory drilling in Maitland area

LEAD — Dakota Territory Resources, Corp. has started exploratory drilling operations in the Maitland area, and plans to have at least two more operations in the Richmond Hill area this summer.
Jerry Aberle, Dakota Territory Resources company director and chief operating officer said the company owns more than 42,000 acres of surface and mineral rights within the Northern Black Hills area. Canadian-based company Hy-Tech Drilling began exploratory drilling in the Maitland area on Jan. 27 with a footprint of about a quarter acre, Aberle said. While the operation is located near residential housing, Aberle said Dakota Territory Resources is doing everything it can to be a good neighbor.
“The drill that we have is fully enclosed and it has noise suppression equipment on it,” he said. “This is thinking from the very beginning about how you get along with people. We notified our adjacent property owners. We talked to them about their concerns and we built that into our program. Noise was a big one, and as part of that we are drilling in the wintertime because the snow provides some attenuation, and people aren’t trying to sit out on their porch at night. We’re seeing that our contractor has noise really well in hand. But we’re going somewhere that we’re not close to houses in the summertime.”
So far, Aberle said crews have drilled down to 1,800 feet in the Maitland area, with the intent of going down to 7,000 feet. The drilling operation could extend to several years, or even decades. The exploration is the result of three years of geophysics and studying the Homestake formation. Dakota Territory Resources has exclusive rights to Barrick Gold Corporation’s 145-year data set in the Homestake District, which is being used to develop and prioritize the company’s exploration.
“We’re taking a real systematic approach and it is built off of the Homestake approach that was built with the Homestake Gold Mine,” Aberle said. “There will be a series of programs out there. What you do is cast a net that a decent-sized deposit couldn’t slip through. What we know is it takes the Homestake formation to host these, so we spent a whole bunch of front-end time, three-years now, on geophysics and trying to identify where that Homestake formation is. It’s all covered by younger rocks out there. So we’re looking through those younger rocks that are burying and covering it up, to try and figure out where the Homestake formation is for starters, then we’re looking for areas that are preferential for a deposit to be there. If you do that work up front, you’re drilling less holes, impacting less land, and have less reasons for people to be upset. I like to think we’re doing this in a way that is as good as you can do it.”
James M. Berry, vice president of exploration with the company said, “Several members of the exploration team were involved with Homestake Mining Company’s exploration program 30 years ago, when gold was $300 per ounce. We are all excited to apply a new perspective, methods and techniques to the work that we did previously. We are looking forward to our first drill program and to reporting on future exploration results as the program expands through 2022.”
Steve O’Rourke, director of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. said the company is also trying to make sure that the drilling program is done with the highest environmental standards. The company has done road improvements to the Maitland area, and it has purchased special equipment to prevent water from leaking outside of the drilling pad and into nearby waterways.
O’Rourke said the extra measures to protect land, water and reduce noise are all part of Dakota Territory Resources’ efforts to be good neighbors and to protect the environment. The company, he said has joined the S.D. School of Mines and Technology Mining Hub that is committed to researching and implementing environmentally friendly practices for mines. Additionally, the company has formed an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) committee that specifically ensures that the company will remain a good neighbor in the community.
“For us, we don’t just want to be responsible, we want to be the best we can be,” O’Rourke said. “We all know this is our home, so we want to take care of it. (We want to be) considerate of how we perform environmentally, how we perform within the community, and how do we take care of our employees. Are we good community citizens and then beyond. Most of our employees are from here. We have absolutely no desire to do anything that is going to cause any harm to our Black Hills, to our water or to our land. Mining is a disruptive activity. Our goal is to be as minimally disruptive as possible.”
This summer, Aberle said the company plans to start two drilling operations on land that it has leased from Barrick Gold, on Richmond Hill. That land, he said, does not have residential neighbors who would be impacted by the operation.
According to a recent Dakota Territory Resources statement, no drilling has been undertaken along trend and outside of the Homestake Mine since 1993.
“We are excited to be drilling again in the Homestake District, the first program in three decades, testing for Homestake Formation gold mineralization on our extensive land package that has consolidated the historic Homestake District,” said President and CEO of Dakota Territory Resources Jonathan Awde.
After core samples are drilled in the Maitland area, they are transported to the former Homestake Electrical Substation building in Lead, where they are catalogued and prepared to be assayed.
Dakota Territory Resources currently has 23 employees, one drill contractor, and about a dozen dirt contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.