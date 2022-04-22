Dakota Territory Resources Corp. announces merger, name change

LEAD — The last month has been very busy for Dakota Gold Corp.
Formerly known as Dakota Territory Resources Corp., the company changed its name when it merged with JR Resources Corp., a Nevada company that is focused on investing in mineral resource development opportunities. That merger was completed March 31.
Jonathan Awde, president and chief executive officer of the company, said the shared resources of Dakota Territory Resources and JR Resources helped the company secure a land package and mineral ownership deals with Barrick Gold Corp., all of which made Dakota Gold the largest landowner in the historic Homestake district. Currently, the company holds more than 42,000 acres surrounding the Homestake district, as well as exclusive rights to Barrick Gold Corp’s 145-year data set for the Homestake formation.
Additionally, Awde said the company has been able to establish an Environmental, Social and Governance fund to support various local and state initiatives.
Dr. Robert Quartermaine, co-chairman of the board and director said, “Our strategy is to apply an entrepreneurial spirit guided by a strong shareholder alignment to acquire properties and advance projects with a sense of urgency in the Homestake District of South Dakota. This merger enables Dakota Gold to move forward and focus on its strategic objectives.”
Along with the merger came some shifts in management for the company, with Lead native Gerald Aberle named as chief operating officer.
“Through this merger we have been able to couple the business and technical expertise of the two companies to create a team worthy of the gold opportunity that we believe exists here,” Aberle said. “We are all very pleased to have built this company for the sole purpose of exploring here in the Homestake District with the resources needed to do it right.”
Just days before the merger, Dakota Gold Corp. commenced its second drilling operation in the Lead area, with the Richmond Hill Gold project. The 23,000-foot core drilling program is located five miles northwest of Lead, and two miles north of Coeur-Wharf Mine. The operation that started March 29, is in addition to a 57,000-foot drilling program in the Maitland area. Canadian-based Hy-Tech Drilling is conducting the work from remote drill pads, each of which cover approximately one-fourth of an acre. Aberle said the company’s drilling operation could last for many years.
Stephen O’Rourke, co-chairman of the Dakota Gold Corp. board, said the company is also trying to make sure that the drilling program is done with the highest environmental standards. He said Dakota Gold Corp. has made significant road improvements to the Maitland drill pad area, and it has purchased special equipment to prevent water from leaking outside of the drilling pad and into nearby waterways.
O’Rourke said the extra measures to protect land, water and reduce noise are all part of Dakota Gold Corp.’s efforts to be good neighbors and to protect the environment. The company, he said has joined the S.D. School of Mines and Technology Mining Hub that is committed to researching and implementing environmentally friendly practices for mines. Additionally, the company has formed an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) committee that specifically ensures that Dakota Gold Corp. will remain a good neighbor in the community.
When the company launched its Maitland area drilling program near residential housing last January, Aberle said there were plans to mobilize two additional drill rigs to the district, including the recent deployment to Richmond Hill, where there are fewer residential neighbors, in the Spring. The move, he said, was a strategic consideration to try to conduct more remote programs in the summer months, when people are more likely to be outside. A third drill is expected to arrive in May.
“We have absolutely no desire to do anything that is going to cause any harm to our Black Hills, to our water or to our land. Mining is a disruptive activity. Our goal is to be as minimally disruptive as possible,” O’Rourke said.
With gold exploration activities in full swing and a successful merger, Dakota Gold Corp. also recently announced that on April 5 shares in the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange-American, under the symbol “DC.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.