LEAD — Dakota Gold Corp. is kind of a big deal.
The local company that is following in the exploration footsteps of Homestake Mining Company has made no secret that it is laser-focused on becoming a major gold explorer in the Homestake District. The company has put together a team that includes former Homestake workers and mining professionals, including Jerry Aberle and Rick Bachman, who spent the 1980s and 1990s in the thick of Homestake’s mining and exploration operations at Lead, with Bachman managing Homestake’s exploration that produced a major gold discovery north of the mine.
Homestake never fully pursued that discovery, as the low gold prices of the 1990s forced the suspension of exploration activity and the eventual acquisition of the property by Barrick Gold in 2001.
Beginning in 2010, Bachman, Aberle and the Dakota Team began the process of consolidating important mineral property in the district, including property held by Barrick Gold Corp. This year, following the merger with JR Resources, and through the establishment of a substantial treasury, Dakota Gold Corp has acquired approximately 43,000 acres of mineral land based on the Company’s exclusive access to Homestake Mining Company’s data sets that were secured through a property deal with Barrick Gold.
This spring, Dakota Gold was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and recently Dakota Gold principals were invited to ring the opening bell in New York City. Aberle said ringing the bell in New York was a somewhat surreal experience, as he watched the labor of our “dream team” of mining professionals produce big results, all underneath the Dakota Gold banner that was proudly displayed on Wall Street at the New York Stock Exchange.
“I feel a tremendous sense of accomplishment for what the group here has done,” he said. “We’ve been at this for 12 years. There have been a lot of people who have done a lot of work on this. Most of the people have been brought together have acquired other worldly exploration experience, but couldn’t wait to get back to the exploration work here. It’s not just to live here, it’s because of the opportunity here. I think the timing is right. We’ve communicated it well and we’ve put together an experienced team that has allowed us to go a long way in a short amount of time. For me, I knew what we were going to New York for, but when we came around the corner and I saw our banner on Wall Street, it really hit me what has been accomplished, and it wasn’t easy to do.”
Since that milestone New York experience, Aberle said the company has traded approximately $100 million over the exchange. Aberle said the company is one of the only three South Dakota-based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with others including Black Hills Corp. and Great Western Bank.
“This is all so rewarding because we always believed in the gold opportunity here,” Aberle said. “It has been a heck of a year for Dakota Gold Corp.”
Since starting its drilling operation in January, Aberle said Dakota Gold has hired 28 employees for its Lead operations with a payroll and benefits package of about $4 million a year in the community. Working with an additional 10 technical consultants and Hy-Tech Drilling, the company currently has three drills running — one at City Creek and two in the Maitland area. Aberle said Dakota Gold will invest about $13 million in its exploration operations this year, working as much as possible with local contractors and businesses. Aberle said Hy-Tech Drilling has also sought and hired local employees to fill its crews.
In addition to its investments in people and local businesses, Aberle said Dakota Gold has spent $72 million on land acquisitions with a focus on utilizing and improving lands that have already been disturbed by mining, including Grizzly Gulch, Open Cut and Terraville land that are under option through agreements from Barrick Gold. If Dakota Gold is able to develop a mining operation, that land will be valuable as the company seeks to re-purpose already disturbed land rather than duplicate facilities elsewhere in the District.
“One of the reasons I believe Barrick is working with us is because there is an opportunity to improve the condition of that land aesthetically and for the good of the community,” Aberle said.
Aberle went on to say that Dakota Gold is committed to working to benefit all stakeholders. As Dakota Gold Corp. looks to the future, Aberle said he remains committed to taking care of the environment and the community as a whole. One of the ways Dakota is doing that is through smart exploration, including the Company’s high-resolution geophysical surveys that are being combined with historic exploration data related to the Homestake iron-formation.
“We believe that we are beginning to be able to map Homestake formation under cover now,” Aberle said. “It’s a huge advantage that minimizes the number of holes we have to drill and the related disturbance. What we’re working towards is the kind of company that is using all of the most modern science. We’ve got an amazing group of geoscientists working and good things are coming out of that.”
Aberle, and many of his other teammates, including Lead Mayor Ron Everett, who is Dakota’s business manager; Vice President of Exploration James Berry; Operations Manager Mark Rantapaa; and Geological and Environmental Consultant Todd Deux, all of whom are former Homestake or Barrick employees, and many others, are working to provide accurate information and to increase awareness about their operation to the community. One of the ways they are doing that is by hosting community organizations and launching a public information campaign to spread the word about their mission. Recently, Dakota Gold hosted the Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club at their headquarters in the Roundhouse building.
“I grew up here,” Aberle said, indicating that his house was just two doors down from the Roundhouse. “I know that the community will have to be with us and that we can’t be successful if we’re not coming up with a plan that works for everybody.
“We believe this is a good place to work and we believe there is gold here,” he continued. “We have worked in places like Chile that were 300 kilometers from a power plant that needed 300 kilometers of power line to get started. It’s all right here. There is well developed infrastructure here and there is still a culture of mining and people who know about mining. That’s why we’re here. It’s a unique situation and it’s why there is still the opportunity here today. It is the basis for this company. … We’re here to find another Homestake gold mine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.