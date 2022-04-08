Dahl Road trunk line upgrade delayed

SPEARFISH — Upgrades to the sewer trunk line, which runs parallel beneath Dahl Road ran into a slight hiccup, officials say, but the project is still slated for completion this fall.
“As we were starting to extend the new sewer trunk line, we came across a water line that we knew of, but it was much deeper than the typical bury down to six feet,” explained Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis during Monday’s council meeting.
Mathis explained that the water line had to be lowered even further in order to make way for the gravity controlled sewer line to function properly.
The added work tacked on $8,311.50 to the overall project’s price tag of $573,605.30, and an additional two days to completion, which will now be estimated to be Nov. 3.
