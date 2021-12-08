Déjà VU SD awarded first cannabis dispensary certification in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — The one, and only, medical marijuana dispensary license is slated to be presented to Déjà VU SD LLC. registered to Char Gamble of Spearfish.
“We’re looking forward to having the opportunity to work with Spearfish and the communities to start up, and be able to serve patients in this area and provide great resources and education for folks as this emerging market happens in South Dakota,” Gamble said after Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting.
In addition to the dispensary, Gamble also runs Emerald Consulting in Spearfish, which she started in January to help guide South Dakotans as they navigate through the licensing process.
“Dispensary, cultivation, manufacturing, we specialize in all that and helping folks get their applications done so they can get licensed in South Dakota,” she said.
The business was one of three that applied: the others being Northern Hills Cannabis Care, and From the Hills LLC, which filed two separate applications to be considered.
During the meeting, Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle De Neui placed the four names in a container from which three names were drawn.
“So if the first applicant is unable to complete the state requirements to get the registration, we’ll move on to the next applicant,” De Neui explained.
Déjà VU SD’s name was drawn first by Councilman Dan Hodgs, followed by Mayor Dana Boke drawing From the Hill LLC. at its 26th street location, and Councilman Larry Klarenbeek drawing the other From the Hills name at its Platinum Drive location.
The certification Gamble received from the city will be used in her application for a state registration from the Department of Health. That process could take 90 days; in the meantime, she will need to secure a lease agreement for the dispensary’s location, which will be at 320 26th St. in Spearfish. If for any reason, Gamble is unable to secure the registration from the state or a lease agreement at the property, the certification will revert to the second name from the lottery, From the Hills LLC. which would also need to obtain a registration from the state and a lease agreement for the property, also located in its application at 320 26th St. Regardless, it will be well into the new year before any cannabis products become available for any cardholder to purchase in Spearfish.
There are currently no applications for cultivation, manufacturing, or testing facilities in Spearfish, but Gamble said she has connections with suppliers outside the area.
“There will be people from different communities from around the state that can certainly provide an influx of products to us,” she said. “Everybody’s in the same shoe right now, just going through the steps.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.