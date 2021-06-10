D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery celebrates 125 years

SPEARFISH — on June 11, 1896, congress signed a bill appropriating $5,000 to what was then called the Spearfish Fish Culture Hatchery, 125 years later, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives is celebrating with a summer-long series of events.
“There’ll be a different date when D.C. Booth actually came and started his position, and in 1899 they built the hatchery, but it was in 1896 that congress appropriated money for it,” explained Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society, the marketing and fundraising arm of the hatchery.
To kick off the series on the hatchery grounds, Max Merchen with the Matthews Opera House, will portray Dewitt Clinton (D.C.) Booth on the steps of the Von Bayer Museum at 1 p.m. Friday talking about the history of events which lead to the appropriation.
“He isn’t going to speak long, but then he will be talking to people on the grounds,” Holzer said.
From 1-2:30 p.m., on Monday, the hatchery will jump start its 2021 “Capture the Hatchery” photo contest with a meet and greet with local outdoor photographers, a display of photography taken throughout the years, and a special presentation of the 2020 Capture the Hatchery submissions.
Submissions for the 2021 contest will be accepted from June 14 – Aug. 31, in digital format only. More information about submissions and categories will be provided during the event.
At 11 a.m. on June 16, the Hatchery will host a free “Dragons Are Too Seldom” puppet show, along with musical selections from Lang Termes, and a presentation by local artist, Dick Termes.
“Those thee events are also sponsored by the Arts Council,” Holzer said.
On June 20, from 1-3 p.m., the Hatchery will hold a special book promotion and fundraising event.
“We have two new books out this year that are just off the press,” Holzer explained. “One of them has been published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service … and it tells the story of 150 years of fisheries in America.”
The other is a children’s book about two boys who visit the D.C. Booth hatchery, called “Let’s feed the fish.” Several local authors and illustrators will be on the grounds available for conversations with visitors and to sign copies of their books.
Holzer also mentioned a trout cooking demonstration by Nona’s Kitchen and a presentation from the master gardeners on July 11 and a plein air-painting exhibition on July 14.
“There will be plein air painting happening on the hatchery grounds and people will be welcome to join in if they would like,” Holzer said.
In August, the hatchery will host the Spearfish Chamber coffee connections gathering, as well as a walking presentation by Jace DeCory on Native American culture.
Holzer said the summer series is meant to be comprised of informal walk through events, which folks can enjoy while also meandering around the campus and enjoying the same sights and sounds that are offered every day.
“This is visit as you walk by,” Holzer said. “We’re just trying to have an easy way to celebrate throughout the summer instead of just one main event. We can include a lot of different ideas and encourage people to paint on the grounds and come take photos on the grounds, and learn a little history.”
For more information about events and times, visit www.dcboothfishhatchery.org/events.
