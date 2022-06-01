Cutting edge meat processing facility coming to RC

RAPID CITY — A new $1 billion meat packing plant is planed to come to western South Dakota, which will bring cutting edge processing technology and 2,500 new jobs with it.
“(It’s) nothing that you would ever anticipate seeing when you think of the traditional packing facility, this is a next generation, there’s none like it within North America. Completely tech driven,” said Megan Kingsbury, president and managing partner of Kingsbury and Associates, a commercial financing firm with offices in South Dakota, South Carolina, and New York. “It’s going to take the sweat shop components that that are typically associated with (meat packing), the stench that people fear so much, the lack of humane treatment of both the animals as well as for the employees, all of that is going to be taken out as well as the rick and the exposure of injury.”
Kingsbury said the plant would be a clean facility, utilizing moving assembly line models, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
“It’s a net zero carbon emissions, it’s a methane gas recapture footprint, as well as have renewable energy, so we’ll be able to put that back into the municipality and the grid,” she said. “We have a team of industrial engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, robots engineers, computer science techs, globally that are currently in research and development, creating and synthesizing existing tech and filling in the gaps with-as needed-customized technology for the plant.”
The jobs Kingsbury looks to bring will be skilled, tech-trained laborers, taking advantage of the workforce graduating from South Dakota’s technical schools.
“If you look at a comparable footprint for a processing facility, that would be somewhere between 4,500 to 4,800 employees. By reducing that 2,000 employees, that’s a testament to the integration of technology,” Kingsbury explained. “The corollary would be to think of what a automotive manufacturing facility’s process line would look like where you have a tech-trained individual and would be working on the line for 8-10-12 hours a day with a higher starting wage.”
The facility will produce direct to market beef and bison products, as Kingsbury said she looks to become a competing brand to the four major meat packers in the country, which control more than 80% of the market.
“There’s plenty of money to go around in this and there’s no reason for it to be held at the top,” she said. “I am a fifth generation producer from Western South Dakota, and I know how difficult it is right now for us as producers to be profitable. I want to fix that. We want to compete with the big four meat packing giants and be that all-important “second bidder” in the cash market. We will build a brand that is America first focusing on procuring American cattle and feeding American citizens affordable, high-quality protein as our first priority. Our grocery store shelves should never be empty of meat again.”
The one million square foot facility is set to be constructed near Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road south of Rapid City within the next three years.
“One of the things that we do have within our multi-disciplinary firm is a construction management/ project management division, so they’re able to supply the market with workforce housing on a needed basis,” Kingsbury said. “I’m so excited to be able to do this for the community and the state. It’s a life-long dream come true.”
Kingsbury said the company plans to announce further developments in the coming weeks as the technologies and facilities come on line.
