Custom Harley-Davidson Road Glide brings $25,000 at auction
STURGIS — Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment will split $25,000 – the proceeds of the sale of the rebuilt motorcycle sold at auction Saturday.

Founder and President of Helping with Horsepower, Laura Klock, along with Mitchell Technical College’s Power Sports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the 2023 Mecum Las Vegas Auction. It went on the auction block Saturday afternoon, bringing in $25,000.

