Custom Harley-Davidson Road Glide brings $25,000 at auction

STURGIS — Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment will split $25,000 – the proceeds of the sale of the rebuilt motorcycle sold at auction Saturday.
Founder and President of Helping with Horsepower, Laura Klock, along with Mitchell Technical College’s Power Sports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the 2023 Mecum Las Vegas Auction. It went on the auction block Saturday afternoon, bringing in $25,000.
Harley-Davidson donated the motorcycle to the city. And, with the work by Klock and the Power Sports Technology students, along with support from sponsors, the motorcycle was transformed into an elite machine.
The finished bike featured the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into 80s-style racing stripes.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said the project was a win for all involved.
“This motorcycle was an asset the city had from hosting the Rally and we repurposed it in a way that will help charities in Sturgis, and the Helping with Horsepower program.” Carstensen said. “Laura (Klock) and the students put their heart and soul into this project and we can’t thank them enough for their efforts.”
The city included a VIP package for the 2023 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the winning bidder.
Klock said she wanted to thank all those who made the bike build possible.
