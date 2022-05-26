Custer State Park to make improvements at Sylvan Lake

CUSTER STATE PARK — The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks is in the earliest stages of doing some major replacements and renovations at Sylvan Lake.
Officials from the department are working to obtain contractor estimates to replace the aging Sylvan Lake Store, and to renovate Sylvan Lake Lodge, where a fire ravaged parts of the building last year.
Regional Park Supervisor Matt Syder said the department plans to open bids for the Sylvan Lake Store project this month, and will make decisions about the building based on costs. The Sylvan Lake Store is the only facility in Custer State Park that has not yet been renovated for updates, and officials report that the store has “exceeded its lifespan and needs to be replaced.” Plans are to rebuild and modernize the store within the same footprint.
At Sylvan Lake Lodge, Snyder said the department has hired Mack Construction to do renovations to fix damage that occurred in last year’s fire. That work, he said is expected to start in September, and will be completed in April 2023. It will include 35 lodging units that were impacted in the fire that was caused by a faulty heater last December.
“We are still going through the process of recovering the whole scope of whether it is more of a remodel or a more extensive rebuild,” Snyder said of assessing fire damage at the building. He added that the lodge itself, as well as the restaurant and the bar will be completely operational this summer, with the lodging rooms being the only sections closed to the public.
In addition to building at Sylvan Lake, Custer State Park just celebrated the grand opening of its Bison Center, May 20. Located near the Custer State Park corral complex, the facility is intended to tell the story of the bison and their importance to the Native Americans, their history, and their importance to park management. The center was primarily funded with a $4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, $500,000 from the state Legislature, and an additional $500,000 in private donations.
“The Bison Center will be a landmark destination for visitors from across South Dakota and around the world to understand the North American bison’s rich history and learn about Custer State Park’s role in preserving this magnificent animal,” said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “It has been exciting to be part of the project since inception, and I am honored to see it come to fruition with the ribbon cutting and grand opening.”
“It’s going to be a nice addition down there,” said Snyder. We wanted it to look like an old barn and it definitely does. Last year at Roundup we were barely coming out of the ground with that building, and now we are opening.”
