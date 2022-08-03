NORTHERN HILLS — In order to accommodate construction work on the Custer Peak Fire Lookout, Custer Peak Road will be closed as a safety precaution Aug. 8 to Sept. 18, Forest Service officials announced Monday.

“What we’re looking to repair, replace is the catwalk and the railing associated with the catwalk on the lookout tower and then some of the support structure for the cab,” said Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger.  “We’re looking at possibly replacing some of those beams, as well.  That’s the work we’ve got planned and looking forward to having Custer Peak repaired.”

