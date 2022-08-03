NORTHERN HILLS — In order to accommodate construction work on the Custer Peak Fire Lookout, Custer Peak Road will be closed as a safety precaution Aug. 8 to Sept. 18, Forest Service officials announced Monday.
“What we’re looking to repair, replace is the catwalk and the railing associated with the catwalk on the lookout tower and then some of the support structure for the cab,” said Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger. “We’re looking at possibly replacing some of those beams, as well. That’s the work we’ve got planned and looking forward to having Custer Peak repaired.”
National Forest System Road 216.2, also known as Custer Peak Road, will be closed during this time.
HistoriCorps, a non-profit organization specializing in preserving historic structures on public lands and Boxelder Job Corps Center will be working with employees from the Black Hills National Forest on the historic Custer Peak Fire Lookout south of Lead/Deadwood off Hwy 385.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students at Job Corps to come and participate in that. It gives them skill, helps their experience and skill level and they can apply what they’re learning from the classes that they’re taking at Job Corps, put that into real world work and experience,” Kozel said.
Contracted engineers completed a structural evaluation in 2021 and recommended a list of repairs to the lookout. The project will repair the catwalk, railing, stairs, and cab support structure.
“There are repairs there that are needed to the railing and, then, what we call the catwalk, that has deteriorated, so it’s a safety item, not only for the person operating the lookout, but for people that are walking on the catwalk and making sure it’s in good condition, so somebody doesn’t lean over and fall off or it breaks, so we want to shore that up – the railing, catwalk, and then, there’s some support structure that supports the cab, or cabin, that needs to be replaced, some of the larger units down there are starting to deteriorate, as well.”
Custer Peak Fire Lookout was built in 1911. In 1935 it was replaced with a cupola building, and in 1941 the Civilian Conservation Corps used local natural materials to construct the fire lookout seen today.
“The craftsmanship is typical of when the CCC was working here in the Black Hills, so that brings the cultural significance of that lookout,” Kozel said.
The structure is still in use as a fire lookout by the Forest Service.
“We had it staffed earlier this year. We currently have a remote camera that we position up there,” Kozel said. “So, yes, it’s still an active fire lookout, here in the Northern Hills.”
Beyond the September closure date, there will likely be visitation opportunities at the lookout, depending on pandemic precautions in place and community COVID levels.
“When it’s not staffed, we usually have the catwalk locked,” Kozel said. “We allow public visitation when it is staffed, so, if we get it staffed, say, later this year or next year and our COVID risk is low or we have none, we’ll have opportunities for folks to visit the lookout.”
“I know the temporary closure will affect people’s ability to visit Custer Peak Lookout, but it is needed for safety reasons while repairs are made to preserve the historic value and keep it functioning as an important fire lookout in the Northern Black Hills,” Kozel said.
