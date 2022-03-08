Curnes sworn in as new director of VA Black Hills Health Care System

FORT MEADE — Lisa Curnes was sworn in as the Director of the VA Black Hills Health Care System by VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy on Jan. 31 over a video conference call.
Curnes previously served as acting director of the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Missouri and Associate Director of the Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System Colmery- O’neil Medical Center in Topeka. She has three decades of experience caring for Veterans and her VA employees.
The Veterans Health Administration Mission Statement is “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.”
“I definitely believe in the mission statements of the VA, and today I am wearing my ‘I Care’ value pin and it is so significant to me, and every day I think about those values when I am working with my employees and Veterans; integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence,” said Curnes. “That has to be in my forethought every single day and want it to be our employees forethoughts when working with our Veterans. It is probably what keeps me here at the VA. We have the best mission of any place.”
Curnes discussed four opportunities, goals and priorities for the veterans health care system as the new director.
1. COMMUNICATION: Continuing on the journey of a highly reliability organization, with zero harm for our veterans. “One of the ways I am doing that is to look at our communications system across the organization, making sure that we are providing the resources and tools to our front line staff, so we are able to communication things we need to work on, and make sure that our staff can make those decisions at the lowest level possible. This can empower staff and yet still keeps management informed,” she said.
2. ACCESS/TECHNOLOGY: To insure that we are providing a culture of zero harm for our veterans and that we are looking at ways to increase access, looking at our sites of care, are we providing the services that our veterans need and is it in the right places. “We also need to make sure that we are using all of the tools that are available to us to provide care where the veterans need it, using video connect, Curnes will even will be looking into broadband issues. 67% of our veterans are in rural areas so broadband is a key,” she said.
3. FEEDBACK: Look at our veterans feedback through a program called VSignals. “Are we providing the services that our veterans need and if they have ideas for ways to improve our services, we want to know,” she said.
Veteran Signals, (aka VSignals), is a real-time digital survey tool that provides VA Black Hills with descriptive data analysis to better understand Veteran perceptions of their care and overall experience. According to VSignals, in the last 90 days, 92.2% of veterans say they trust VA Black Hills for their health care needs and 94.7% said they felt respected and comfortable. We encourage Veterans to provide feedback when they receive a survey because we use the data to target areas for improvement in veteran experience.
4. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: “We’ll be working with Veterans Service Officers (VSO) out in the community and congressional partners and learning what the Veterans are telling them and what we need to provide Veterans the care they need in a safe manner and quality care,” she said.
The VA Black Hills Healthcare system serves over 20,933 enrolled veterans in Fiscal 2021 from parts of South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.
“Regardless of how many veterans we have enrolled, we want to provide the services that they need. We are opening a multi-specialty clinic and a primary care clinic in Rapid City with the first patient day expected in early 2023,” said Curnes.
The Rapid City Clinic is replacing an existing 15,160 square foot clinic with a new 45,640 square feet facility. Services that will be provided include primary care, telehealth, mental health, women’s health services, lab, lobile MRI, CT scan diagnostics and veteran canteen services.
Over time, VA Black Hills has experienced a slight decline in veteran enrollment, not unlike other cold-weather Mid-Western states. Veterans who may not be aware they are eligible for care, or they may have been denied in the past, but eligibility has since expanded. Veterans can call 1-877-222-8387 or stop by patient services for more information.
The economic impact to the Black Hills is huge with a fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $300 million for the VA Black Hills Health Care System. The number of employees at VA Black Hills is just under 1,200 for the entire health care system with just over 750 employees working at the Fort Meade campus. Curnes was asked for her thoughts on community involvement in the towns close to their campus.
“I definitely want to get involved, I am probably just scratching the surface of getting involved in the communities,” she said. “I am working to meet community leaders, local VSO, Tribal VSO, as well as all of our staff at our two campuses,” said Curnes.
