Cupid’s last call

BELLE FOURCHE — Marce Hobbs, a designer at Belle Flowers Design & Décor, and her coworkers have been busily designing the ideal Valentine’s Day flower arrangements and gifts. Hobbs told the Pioneer Thursday that people have been trickling into the Belle Fourche shop all week to prepare for the holiday, some preparing early due to the cold temps, which has been unusual, but has helped the designers by staggering customers and deliveries.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.