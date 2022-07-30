CUP request for campground, tent sites along Hwy 14A continued by Lawrence Co. Commission

The owner of this property, at 11775 Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon, has requested a CUP for a campground in this frontage area that would allow for three camp sites and three tent sites. Lawrence County Commissioners are concerned the proposed campground area lies in the DOT right of way. Neighbors are concerned about the driveway, and a shared access easement, as well as aesthetics. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — A property owner’s request for a campground CUP on 3.640 acres that would allow for three camp sites and three tent sites along Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon was continued by the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday, citing lack of information regarding the proposed project, concerns about the driveway that is a shared easement with neighboring landowners, and concerns that the proposed campground area might be in the DOT right of way.

Commissioner Randy Deibert said he did not see a site plan in the packet provided to the commission.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.