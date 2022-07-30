CUP request for campground, tent sites along Hwy 14A continued by Lawrence Co. Commission

DEADWOOD — A property owner’s request for a campground CUP on 3.640 acres that would allow for three camp sites and three tent sites along Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon was continued by the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday, citing lack of information regarding the proposed project, concerns about the driveway that is a shared easement with neighboring landowners, and concerns that the proposed campground area might be in the DOT right of way.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he did not see a site plan in the packet provided to the commission.
“It’s in here, but it’s not near complete, and that’s what I want to get to,” Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said. “I’m not so sure that the majority of that property she’s looking at isn’t DOT right of way … Again, for what site plan has been submitted, there’s nothing here.”
Deibert requested a complete site plan, including a survey.
“The map we have is of the neighbors in 2005, so to me, we don’t have a site plan,” Deibert said. “And we need to know where that DOT right of way is on the site plan and the traffic pattern, if they’re using the DOT right of way.”
“Scribbles on a photograph are not a site plan,” said Flanagan. “That’s some kind of weird exhibit.”
Deibert asked Commissioner Richard Sleep for a synopsis of why there was a 4-3 vote to approve the CUP at Planning and Zoning.
“There was discussion about the approach,” Sleep said.
“I just don’t have enough to make an educated decision,” Deibert said.
“I agree with you,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau.
Photographs with writing on them were provided to the Commission as exhibits for the project site plan.
“This is the property that you can see from the highway, so the campground area that she’s looking to do is right down in this frontage, right off of the highway,” said Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Director Amber Vogt. “Looking to put a seven-foot privacy fence between the highway and parking area. You can see the existing entrance … she’ll put in portable toilets, electricity posts. No drain field is the plan. There will be a self-contained unit, and they’ll have to go into town to dump.”
Vogt said the biggest issue that was brought up during the Planning and Zoning meeting was the access.
“There is different opinions on what the access entails,” Vogt said. “The access is a shared access point. The DOT will not allow additional access. What’s there is all that will be allowed. So that is, kind of, that issue. “
Individuals spoke in opposition to the proposed campground CUP during the public hearing.
Dawn Quashnick, who lives at 11777 Highway 14A, and shares the access road with the applicant, Misti Anderson, spoke against the CUP.
“We did not grant Misti Anderson to have a commercial or a public use of our driveway,” Quashnick said, adding that she is concerned her property value will go down if the campground is allowed. “Right now, down below the campground, it is a mess and is a major eyesore on the highway. I already have people commenting how it looks very trashy already and how it is not going to look very nice.”
Quashnick added that the pictures provided don’t accurately depict how much hay and trash are now in the proposed campground area and that it is a “disaster” right now.
“This is a very big decision that is affecting our life,” she said. “The idea is very disrespectful to us, who have been living there for 25-plus years … what about all the live chickens that run around, roosters? The next thing is that our mailbox is getting hit … from cars going in and going out.”
Justin Peterson, who also lives at 11777 Highway 14A and shares the access road with Anderson, the CUP applicant, also spoke against the proposed campground.
“My property is the entrance and the exit of the proposed campground,” Peterson said. “All the customers have to cross a great deal of my property before they are on Misti’s property … you can’t start a business on somebody else’s property. Not in America.”
The applicant, Anderson, who lives at 11775 Highway 14A, spoke in favor of her proposal.
“The DOT will not add or change to that entrance. Therefore, I accepted that entrance and you cannot deny my friends and family access to my property,” she said. “This is not zoned commercial. It has nothin’ to do with commercial. It’s a conditional use permit, and the only reason I filed this is due to my neighbors insisting on controlling my property. Where those trailers of my friends and family that will be parking on my property is exactly off their property line. The only thing they need is the entrance … this is a shared easement. Each owner has access.”
Anderson said she has friends and family who will stay at the campground, but will pay her.
“I have had family and friends approach me because they know I have this property outside of Deadwood, rally’s comin’ up, and we live in the Black Hills. They want to be able to put their RV in my property,” she said. “In order to do that and not create a fight, I filed for a Conditional Use Permit. That’s it. I’m still gonna’ have my friends and family come up and stay on that piece of land because that piece of land is zoned my residential property. There is no restrictions on it. I’m not lookin’ for a fight, but if my entrance gets denied, yes there will be a battle.”
Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Bruce Outka said the attorney’s letter says the easement is shared.
“And it’s probably intended for residential use for those owners,” Outka said. “But the question is, do you want a residential owner to expand that use above and beyond … to include a commercial form of use.”
Vogt asked the commission for direction on potential calls she may receive from other landowners in the county wishing to allow camping on their land during the rally.
“If I receive a complaint that there’s campers on that property, how are we dealing with it?” Vogt asked.
Vogt went on to say that she currently has five other issues similar to this campground CUP request.
“And I will have more that people are allowing people to stay on their property, multiple campers, by definition, they shouldn’t be there,” Vogt said.
Deibert said the commission needs to visit the issue and speak to the rally, specifically, or look at the county’s definitions.
