‘Cultivate and Create’

LEAD — Artist David Livingston appreciates the creative energy in Lead, and recently he expressed his appreciation with a special donation to the city.
The artwork, created in soft pastel and then made into a framed, professional print, features Lead’s City Hall, with an American flag and Lead’s Main Street in the background. He presented it to the Lead City Commission last Monday, and the piece now hangs at City Hall.
“I am donating this piece on behalf of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council and the small businesses in Lead,” Livingston said during the meeting. “(I want to) honor Lead beautification and help us remember that each citizen has permission to make things beautiful around here. I feel that light hearted cityscapes is a great way to honor our relationships with our community,” Livingston said. “I felt donating the piece to City Hall was important, since it features the building and an American flag.”
Livingston added that there will be a plaque mounted near the painting, which will list the many local businesses that made donations to make the artwork possible. Local businesses that contributed funds include First Interstate Bank, Java Joint, Sled Haus, Bloomers Flower and Gifts, Big Trout Deli, Garret TenBroek CPA, All In One Salon, Bob’s Silverstar, Wandering Mynds, Jailhouse Taps, Aspire Boutique, Lotus Up, Mile High Marketing, and El Jeffe’s. The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center donated all of the matting and framing.
“(The plaque) will show the support of locals and the businesses that are striving for a peaceful, abundant town,” Livingston said.
Originally from Rochester, Minn., Livingston said he has been living in and around the Black Hills for about 12 years. He currently calls Lead home, and said he has always appreciated the community’s welcoming spirit for new and creative ideas. Livingston is responsible for many of the wall murals that are painted throughout town. He also helped organize outdoor community gatherings to create sidewalk chalk art during the pandemic.
“The ability to share urban arts in the Northern Black Hills has helped me to enjoy looking around our neighborhoods and finding out what it takes to pull out the creataive spark in people, giving each other permission to make things beautiful,” he said. “Lead is a place where if you have a dream that will promote growth and unity, all you have to do is ask permission. Cultivate and create.”
