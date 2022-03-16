CTE center bids come in $1.3M less than expected

SPEARFISH — Bids for the Spearfish High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center came in more than $1.3 million less than expected, Superintendent Kirk Easton said Monday.
The final bid of $15,855,000 came in from 34 different subcontractors, and includes room for contingency expenses. Easton said district officials opened bids.
“I appreciate everybody bidding on this,” Easton said. “It’s an extremely busy building climate right now across this region. Bids came in very favorable for the school district. We have some local contractors that really stepped up and gave us favorable bids.
Easton thanked Bob Conway, of RCS Construction who is acting as the school district’s construction manager at risk, working to ensure that prices do not exceed district bids or expectations. After doing some homework and visiting with prospective bidders for the job, Conway estimated a $17.2 million total project cost. So, members of the Spearfish School Board were pleasantly surprised with the lower bids.
The official bid award includes a base of $15,170,449. Bid alternate one includes getting rid of the tiered seating in the project plan, a cost deduction of $178,243. Alternate two included regular concrete instead of the originally planned burnished block, which resulted in a price decrease of $85,000. The next alternate was to replace the electrical copper feeders and bussing in panel boards with aluminum, and resulted in a $52,000 deduction, and another alternate was for a new air compressor for the building, at an increase of $54,000. The final alternate was for a dust collection system for the wood shop, for which the board received three different bids, up to $460,000. However, Easton said the board delayed a decision on that alternate, in favor of doing more research in order to make an informed decision.
Easton told members of the board that while the original construction schedule was for construction to be finished by August 2023, material unavailability for pre-cast panels for the exterior walls will push that timeline back to October 2023.
