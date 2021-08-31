Crosswalk installation underway in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Work to install a crosswalk just north of the Butte County Courthouse is underway in Belle Fourche. The South Dakota Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the project, reduced traffic to one lane in each direction, accommodating traffic in the inner lanes.
Pedestrian detours are also in place to allow safe crossing around the construction area. Tru-Form Construction, located out of Black Hawk, is the prime contractor for the $37,000 project.
The project, which began Wednesday, currently has an expected completion date of Dec. 10.
