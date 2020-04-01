Crosswalk construction underway in Lead

LEAD — On Monday, crews from Complete Concrete, of Rapid City, began constructing a long-awaited crosswalk across Main Street in Lead. Funding for construction is provided by the state Department of Transportation. The project will improve pedestrian access to businesses behind the fence on Main Street. The first phase of the project is projected to be completed in a few weeks, and has crews removing concrete and building ADA accessible ramps on the south side of the street, near the Black Hills Mining Museum. The second phase of the project will include building steps and an ADA accessible ramp on the north side of the street. While traffic continues on Main Street, residents are encouraged to use Julius Street if they wish to avoid construction. The crosswalk is scheduled to be completed by May 20.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.