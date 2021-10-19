Critical blood shortage

RAPID CITY — Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant has a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now. Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a two-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020.
Blood donations are going out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant serves nationwide, including approximately 23 in South Dakota. This is quicker than volunteer donations are coming in. As people resume routine activities, busy donors are not making enough appointments – or keeping them. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are both critical to meeting patient needs.
“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”
Vitalant is also experiencing a critical shortage of platelet donations. Platelets are tiny cells that help blood clot. They must be transfused within about a week of donation and about 50% of platelets are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.
Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.