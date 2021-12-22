Crews making progress on LBNF/DUNE project

LEAD — Work to develop the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility at the Sanford Lab is progressing well, officials said Thursday.
Josh Willhite, design project manager for the LBNF/DUNE project, told members of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority on Thursday that crews from Thyssen Mining have made great progress in their excavation work to develop three caverns that are 65 feet wide, 90 feet tall, and 500 feet long. So far, Willhite said the crew has excavated about 13% of the project by volume, and brought up over 100,000 tons of rock to be dumped into the Open Cut.
“We’re making incredible progress,” he said. “Thyssene is doing an exceptional job. The quality of their work has also been exceptional. We were underground Tuesday, and the comment was made it looks like a laser cut the rock in several places. They’ve really been doing an excellent job of holding that shape.”
Willhite reported that the crew has excavated about 220 feet into the north cavern by the Ross Shaft, in preparation for digging out the first cavern.
In addition to that, Willhite said the crew successfully created a new shaft from the 3650 level to the 4850 level. They have also dug out a south access drift that allows access between the Yates Shaft and the Ross Shaft. While the Yates Shaft was shut down for repairs, Willhite said scientists used this drift to get to the Davis Campus.
Fermilab has contracted with Thyssen Mining Crews to excavate and develop the space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility. The massive facility will host the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment: an international experiment that will have scientist shooting a beam of neutrinos from Fermilab in Illinois, through the earth to the 4850 level of the Sanford Lab, in order to study how neutrinos change in transit.
