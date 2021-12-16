Creekside students help fund local organizations

SPEARFISH — Alyvia Sitzman, right, and Finley Bouman, students in Carlene Burke’s fourth-grade class at Creekside Elementary School, discussed the Creekside Elementary T-shirts that are sold as a fundraiser for various local organizations with Spearfish School Board members.
Burke said this is the sixth year of the program and traditionally between $400-$500 is raised and donated. This year, the recipient is the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation which provides gas cards to families traveling for medical treatments.
To order a shirt, contact Burke at 717-1210.
