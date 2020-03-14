Creekside Elementary to add storage room; bid accepted for project

SPEARFISH — There will be a storage room addition that will be built on to Creekside Elementary near the gymnasium this spring.
The bid was awarded to Ainsworth-Benning out of Spearfish at the cost of $178,627.
“The cost estimate on this was about $160,000,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent. “Our low bid came in from Ainsworth-Benning, so we have a reputable company came in at $178,000. Granted, it’s $18,000 over, but I think it’s within the ball park enough to consider moving ahead.”
The materials that will be utilized are the same that the gymnasium and wellness center incorporate, concrete with the exposed pebble texture on the outside of the building. This leads to a higher cost, yet adds uniformity and consistency to the rest of the exterior of the building.
Currently, storage units are being utilized in town that will no longer be needed after the storage room is added on.
There were four qualifying bids for the project: all from Black Hills-based construction companies, ranging from $178,000 to $247,700.
The bid was accepted unanimously from the Spearfish school board.
