Creekside Bean and Vine awarded Emerging Business Achievement Award

SPEARFISH — Creekside Bean and Vine was awarded the annual Emerging Business Achievement Award by Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Thursday. Members of the SEDC Board of Directors, SEDC staff and other community leaders were on hand to present the business owners and staff with the special recognition. The presentation was held in conjunction with National Small Business Week.
The Emerging Business Achievement Award was created by SEDC in 2020 to honor start-up businesses that demonstrate successful business practices, practice civic engagement, and partner with other businesses in the Spearfish community. “We are pleased to celebrate Creekside Bean and Vine’s dedication to innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit,” stated SEDC Executive Director Kory Menken. “It has been rewarding to work with them from the beginning and to witness their continued success.”
Located along Spearfish Creek in the Granary District of The Village at Creekside, Creekside Bean and Vine has been serving Spearfish and the surrounding area since 2019. Founded by sisters Vicki Furnish and Kelly Klein, as well as Vicki’s daughter and Kelly’s niece Megan Irwin, the family-run coffeeshop and wine bar places high value on the importance of community.
“We are honored to be part of a thriving small business community in Spearfish,” said Furnish. “We have enjoyed developing partnerships with so many other businesses and organizations whether it be the use of our space for special events such as private parties, community meetings, classes, and workshops or for featuring local artists and growers to provide excellent fresh coffee, food, and wine. We are all about making this a space that oozes the community feel of Spearfish!”
“On behalf of the team at Creekside Bean and Vine, we thank SEDC for choosing us for the 2022 Emerging Business Achievement Award,” Furnish expressed.
To be eligible for the annual SEDC Emerging Business Achievement Award, businesses must be located in Spearfish and have been in operation full-time for no more than three years. The award joins the Award of Excellence and the Spirit of Enterprise Award (formerly known as the Rising Star Award) which are presented each year at the SEDC Annual Meeting in January. Former Emerging Business Achievement Award winners include DirtBags BikeGear and Antunez Cuisine.
