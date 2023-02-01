By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
NORTHERN HILLS — Creating stronger, more connected communities by focusing on education and collaboration through art and holistic living is the goal of Creative Explorations: the newest non-profit in the area.
Cary Thrall, creative executive director of Creative Explorations, said the organization was founded Jan. 18 to work in the Black Hills area, Central South Dakota, the region and beyond. Board members include Rachel Lovelace of New York; Casey Burrus of Burke, S.D.; Sarah Anderson of Spearfish; Stan Hawkins of Rapid City; Maria Grosek of Colorado Springs; and Celeste Wyatt of Chadron, who are working with Thrall to pull together initiatives such as the Post Naturalist Art Movement based in Lead, Linking Fences, and more. The focus is on strengthening community collaborations through art of all kinds, various movements, and outdoor recreation.
“Our focus is really working with outdoor creative movement,” Thrall said. “We have four initiatives currently that we are working through, and that includes some of the pieces that I’ve done in the past. The work we are doing is really important, and I want to be very intentional about the ways we are doing it.”
Thrall helped start the Post Naturalist Art Movement, which brings artists together from throughout the Black Hills area who are interested in post naturalism, and Linking Fences, which brings artists together with children in the classroom to work on projects that have lasting community impact, such as doing artwork on fences. Thrall has also been involved in several community art projects in Lead, such as the bee mural located on the Christ Church Episcopal wall, and more. Through the work of Creative Explorations, Thrall said the board of volunteers hopes to intentionally expand to do even more projects and programs.
“We’re not moving at a breakneck pace, but we are looking at some grants to do some really cool projects coming up,” she said. “I’m really excited. Being able to develop and further relationships in community and build rapport and trust and resiliency is essential to whole health and being able to support people in their lives by connecting with them and being generative in creative ways. Then people take pride in what they’re doing, and they take pride in the community that they have a stake in. They become not only a community member, but a friend and neighbor to each other. That’s the work that I’ve always done and that is really what our nonprofit is looking to do too. It intertwines people in healthy ways.”
Creative Explorations will be doing activities on Main Street during WinterFest in Lead on Feb. 18. Volunteers at the Gnarly Pine, 318 W. Main St. in Lead, will be presenting take and make art projects, as well as a photo booth. Donations to help support the startup costs of the nonprofit, as well as to support more activities will be accepted.
