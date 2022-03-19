Creating for a cause

Editor’s note: The following story is the result of a March 12 interview with Iuliia Bevier, a Belle Fourche resident originally from Ukraine.
Reports from the Ukrainian forces March 15 stated that although Russian forces have been able to strike strategic targets on the Western side of Ukraine, Russian military advancement has been slow to take lasting control of much more than the outlying Eastern and Northeastern edges of the country.
“Russian enemy does not carry out active offensive actions. It carries out regrouping of troops, improves the logistics system in order to prepare and resume the offensive in the direction of Brovary (near the capitol city of Kyiv),” read the March 15 report. “In the Avdiivka direction in the area of settlement Kamyanka, during the reconnaissance battle, the occupiers suffered significant losses and were forced to withdraw. … No signs of preparation for a naval landing operation were found in the Black Sea and Azov operational zones. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let’s win together! Glory to Ukraine!”
BELLE FOURCHE –– From more than 5,000 miles across the globe, Iuliia Bevier, a native of Ukraine, has craftily labored from her Belle Fourche home to fashion products for donation to support those suffering in her battle-scarred home country.
“I’ve been here for 13 years, but I’ve always been Ukrainian at heart, and I will always be,” Bevier said.
In 2009, at the age of 22, Bevier sought out to experience another country and improve her English language skills and traveled to the United States after graduating college. She worked as an au pair, caring for children while living with a host family in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for two years.
“Then, I met my husband, and we lived in Pierre for four years,” Bevier said.
Following the birth of their first child, she and her husband, Marcus Bevier, moved to Belle Fourche in 2015. Marcus, she said, was born and raised in Belle Fourche, and the pair wished to raise their family in his childhood community.
“It’s really nice to be back and kind of serve the community that (Marcus) grew up in,” Bevier said.
Additionally, Bevier, who’s now 34, operates KinderKrochet, a small, home-based craft business in which she melds her passion for crafting and families. Starting out with crocheting, she said she slowly broadened her crafty repertoire, handcrafting anything from blankets, hats, and shirts, to applying quotes and images on water bottles and coffee cups.
“I’ve always been very crafty, and my mom always spent time with me making things because it was just easier making things than buying (them) at that time,” she said.
Throughout her life, and even while residing across the world from them, Bevier said she’s maintained very close relational bonds with her family members. In addition to speaking with her mother daily, Bevier said she is especially close to her brother, who is 11 years older than she.
“But it’s been probably the best relationship,” Bevier said. “My dad passed away when I was younger. So, he’s (her brother has) been my protector.”
Bevier hails from Kropyvnytskyi, renamed from Kirovograd in 2016, which is home to more than 226,000 Ukrainian people located in the heart of Ukraine.
In Belle Fourche, Bevier, who has a master’s degree in English, is a stay-at-home parent, where she cares for their two children – Nadia, 7, and Aleksandr, 4.
“I do go and visit my family (in Ukraine) every year, or I did,” she said solemnly, referring to family travels to the country before the war broke out. “And brought my kids there and shared the culture with them.”
Since Aug. 24, 1991, Ukraine has been a recognized independent nation. Although the Russo-Ukrainian War has been ongoing for more than eight years - since February 2014 - Bevier said that the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, including missile and shelling attacks against multiple Ukrainian cities by Russian forces, shifted her concern about the safety of her friends and family in her homeland into high gear.
Included among those she’s concerned about, Bevier’s mother, brother, sister-in-law, and two teenage nieces reside in the central part of the country approximately five hours by car south of the capital city of Kyiv. Most of the war-torn regions of the country are located in the eastern parts of the country.
Even so, witnessing from afar the carnage taking place in her home country is heartbreaking for Bevier.
“The amount of missiles and bombing going on is absolutely tragic,” she said. “People have been trapped there for weeks now and there’s just no way for them to get to safety without getting shot.”
The atrocities taking place in Ukraine, which Bevier said she’s closely monitored since the invasion began 23 days ago, regularly take her breath away.
“It is absolutely tragic,” she said. “This is the whole point of why I’m doing this.”
In fact, Bevier said she’s felt torn between her childhood homeland and the place she’s called home for seven years.
“It would have been easier if I was there, just kind of knowing that they’re OK,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘You know, if we didn’t have a family, I would be over there.”
Throughout the day, Bevier’s cell phone dings, sending her regular notifications with news updates about the war’s continued and heart-wrenching carnage.
“Every day there is an air-raid siren (in her hometown) and I get notification on my phone,” she said. “At first, (the siren sounding) was about 20-30 minutes, then it was about an hour long, and now it’s about three-and-a-half hours. And you never know how this is going to end.”
Even in the areas not physically under attack at this time, including her hometown, Bevier said that the anticipation of unknown potential threats takes a heavy mental toll on people.
“My mom said that even when the siren (turns) off, she goes, ‘I can still hear it in my head for hours,’” Bevier said, explaining that her family members take shelter in an underground cellar when the sirens sound. “It’s very mentally hard not to know if you’re going to get out or if you’re going to have a home when you do get out.”
As the regions of Ukraine under Russian siege continue to grow, leaving more and more of the country in its gruesome wake, how much longer Bevier’s loved ones will remain physically disconnected from the worst of the horrors is unknown.
Recently, she said, there have been some close calls. Last weekend, an airport near her hometown was attacked, Bevier said.
“It’s kind of hard to know what’s going to be next,” she added.
Amid the emotional turmoil, Bevier said she’s grateful to be afforded the ability to communicate with her family daily.
“I’m lucky that they have been able to keep their phones charged and they have internet connection,” she said.
Sadly, not everyone has been so fortunate. Bevier said that she has heard from Ukrainian friends who have lost all communication with their families.
People attempting to escape the violence, fleeing to neighboring countries seeking asylum or methods of travel to somewhere safe are rarely successful, Bevier said.
“When I started all of this a few days after invasion, I had in mind helping Ukrainian children who lost their parents fighting for our freedom,” she said. “I couldn’t even imagine it will get to the point that there are going to be so many civilian children losing their families (while) trying to evacuate, to flee, to be safe. But they didn’t make it.”
“The most heartbreaking part of this whole thing is that … there’s no rules,” Bevier said, explaining that as there are reports that Russia refuses to abide by humanitarian law. “They have been using equipment and weapons that are banned by Geneva Conventions. You’re not supposed to be using those in any territories.”
International humanitarian law, or the laws of war, provides protections to civilians and other noncombatants from the hazards of armed conflict. One of the foremost safeguards is the rule that parties to a conflict must always distinguish between combatants and civilians. Meaning, civilians may never be the deliberate target of attacks.
However, Bevier said that ongoing Russian attacks on civilian facilities - including hospitals, schools, and other large buildings being utilized to shelter those who have been displaced or are seeking refuge, are violently inhumane.
The number of Ukrainian children who have become orphaned as a result of the violence is “unreal,” Bevier said. Details of which she has personally received from a friend of hers who works as a teacher and lives in their hometown.
Bevier said her friend told her that area teachers had been called in to work to care for orphans transported from areas hardest hit with attacks of violence.
“And they brought 87 kids aged from like 3 to 17 to take them out of the country so they’re safe,” she said. “And then they had some kids brought whose parents were killed, and 10 or 15 of them were just born in 2022.”
A few days into the invasion while feeling as though she’d been swallowed up by the darkness of the horrors occurring in Ukraine, Bevier said she could no longer idly sit by. From her Belle Fourche home, approximately 5,470 miles away from the conflict, Bevier shifted her crafting credentials into gear and began using her overwhelming feelings of helplessness to blaze a path to support those suffering in Ukraine.
On the KinderKrochet Facebook page, Bevier offers shirts and other products for purchase, the proceeds for which go directly toward funding a handful of different humanitarian aid networks through her Ukrainian connections.
Riding the emotional waves as she transitions from desperation and grief to overwhelming gratitude and pride, Bevier said even through the ongoing travesties, positivity and hope can be found.
“My brother said that ‘The country never came together before this,’” she said.
Bevier explained that her brother lives in a small village outside of their hometown where neighbors joined forces to support one another, providing protection, and performing engineering work like digging out gravel roads and blocking off cement roads to attempt to prevent travel by vehicles used in the war effort.
“Local restaurants are all putting their efforts together and making food for the soldiers and baking bread for people,” Bevier said. “Everybody is at least doing something, so that’s kind of cool to see.”
Uniting the country is one facet of the terrors occurring in Ukraine that Bevier said she is proud of.
“If it (the war) did anything good, it brought people together in every region. Everybody is standing very proudly for their country and for their freedom,” she said. “It’s one of those times when I have been extremely proud to be a Ukrainian.”
Hearing about the bravery and sacrifices made by her Ukrainian brothers and sisters fuels Bevier’s efforts to continue doing what she can to aid Ukraine from afar. She said that sometimes when she’s received influxes of new shirt orders, those wishing to donate to the fundraiser would offer not to overwhelm her with even more orders. She kindly declines those offers.
“No, if they’re over there fighting day and night, and all the people are trying so hard, I can handle it here,” Bevier said.
For now, as she continues to care for her family in Belle Fourche, Bevier is doing what she can to support those in need in Ukraine, including members of her family.
“They’re holding up OK; they’re trying to stay positive,” she said. “But once in a while, you can tell in their eyes or … their voice that … the uncertainty is scary.”
Each shirt purchased, Bevier said, doesn’t just express support for Ukraine. In fact, she said donations help tremendously – directly assisting children who lost everything they had, in addition to their childhood.
Funds raised by Bevier are sent to people she directly knows who funnel the essential aid to a number of nonprofit organizations, including those that provide aid to care for orphaned children, to pay volunteers who risk their lives to deliver food, water, medication, and other supplies to those trapped in the war-torn areas, and more.
If you are interested in purchasing a shirt or donating to the cause, visit the KinderKrochet Facebook page or email juliabevier@gmail.com.
