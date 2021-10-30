Crash requires extrication; causes minor injuries

By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — A Spearfish man escaped serious injuries when his vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Charon Nelson, 85, of Lead, was crossing Highway 85 at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in a 2016 Buick Encore. He allegedly failed to yield while crossing the highway to access Colorado Boulevard, and was struck by a southbound 2006 Mercury Mariner.
The 35-year-old female driver of the Mariner and infant male passenger were not injured. They declined transportation to the hospital.
Nelson received minor injuries and extrication was required to remove him from the vehicle.
Travis Ladson, chief of the Spearfish Fire Department, said part of the vehicle’s roof needed to be taken off to make it easier and safer to remove Nelson.
He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital.
Nelson is facing charges.
The intersection has been the site of several accidents this year.
“We’ve had some real serious ones out there, and some we were real fortunate at,” Ladson said.
He said crossing the four lanes of traffic can be dangerous, and suggested that people look carefully before attempting to cross.
“Sometimes, using Interstate 90 to Exit 17 and then down is the better option,” Ladson said.
