Crash closes Interstate 90 near Rapid City for 10 hours

RAPID CITY (AP) — An overturned semitrailer blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 90 near Rapid City for more than 10 hours Monday.
The 2018 Kenworth semitrailer was westbound around 4:45 a.m. Monday when it veered to the right, hit a concrete construction barrier, overturned and slid across the interstate. The lanes were closed until about 3:15 p.m.
The 62-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and could face charges. The lanes reopened about 3:15 p.m.
