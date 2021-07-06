Cowgirl Pizza focuses on delivery, takeout in Spearfish expansion

SPEARFISH — Cooking the perfect pizza is all about timing. For Amy Goodson, the adage of timing also applies to expanding her business, Cowgirl Pizza, to Spearfish.
Offering delivery and takeout, Cowgirl Pizza opened June 1 in Spearfish at the corner of Highway 14 and West Fairgrounds Loop. Goodson also operates the Sundance Cowgirl Pizza and Laundromat which opened four years ago.
“The plan was to expand from the beginning,” said Goodson, who owns the Spearfish location with business partner Megan Byrum. “I chose Spearfish because it is close to my home. When I heard about the new housing development, I knew I had to get in on it. Spearfish is starting to boom.”
The Cowgirl Pizza menu includes 15 different pizza options, with a unique blend of freshly shredded cheeses. Traditional meat lovers and supreme pizzas are available for order, along with specialties like the Hot Hula Chick featuring Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ with smoked chicken and The Hometown with pulled pork, bacon, pineapple and jalapeno.
“We make the pizza dough and sauce, and we smoke the chicken, hamburger, sausage, and pork here on site,” said Goodson.
In addition to pizza, Goodson said she is proud of the Cowgirl Pizza salads. The salads provide a gluten-free alternative and include freshly chopped romaine lettuce, fresh vegetables like cremini mushrooms and Roma tomatoes, and homemade dressing. Wraps and sandwiches are also available to order.
Offering only takeout and delivery, with no dine-in service, was a strategic choice for Goodson. Born and raised in Sundance, Goodson rode horses and played polo, bartended and waitressed, and is the 5th generation on her family’s ranch.
“I worked in food service before starting Cowgirl Pizza. It is the industry I had the most experience in. I knew if you are going to sell food, pizza is the fastest and easiest way to make money,” said Goodson.
Goodson said offering just pick-up and delivery un-complicates the process and is financially beneficial. She is working on securing a package beer and wine license that would allow customers to purchase beer or wine when they pick-up their order.
“We want to get as much good food out the door as we can,” said Goodson.
